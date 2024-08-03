Bethany Shriever's slow start costs her the chance to retain her BMX racing title

Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Despite sailing through her qualification and semi-final rounds, Shriever was edged out for a medal in the final.

Bethany Shriever learned the hard way that sport is all about timing.

The defending Olympic BMX racing champion made the final after winning every race in qualifying, including three brilliant semi-final successes.

The 25-year-old Londoner was a shock winner three years ago but has since become a two-time world champion, though a broken collarbone, just a few months ago, had impacted on her Paris preparations.

Shriever's start is the best in the world, she springs from the traps and leaves rivals in blaze of burning rubbers.

But when the big moment came she missed the break and in blink-and-you'll-miss-it BMX racing, when you're that far behind, you're doomed.

“Sport is full of ups and downs, you can’t win them all," she said.

"I had a great lead-in, my qualifiers went amazing. I was just a bit late out the start and paid the price for that.

“I did everything I could. My head was screwed on, I was just a bit late out the start.

"Everyone has their own things going on in their heads, I tried to keep it cool but it wasn't to be.”

Shriever's final was preceded by a remarkable French 1-2-3 as Joris Doudet won the men's race, just minutes after President Macron had breezed into the VIP seats.

The atmosphere was jumping, a far cry from silent Tokyo where Shriever won her gold in front of empty stands.

“The crowd was insane. That was history on its own, to be a part of that and witness that is insane," added Shriever.

Australia's Saya Sakakibara - the other stand out rider in qualifying - took gold and Shriever vowed she'd be back to avenge defeat in Los Angeles.

"We're going to have some great battles in the next four years but I'm ready for the challenge, she's a great rider," she added.

"I'm totally committed to LA, then I'm going to retire and have some kids. I'm just a bit disappointed because if I got a gold I thought I'd do 'I'm A Celebrity'."

There was also disappointment for British team-mate Kye Whyte, a silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo.

Whyte had complained of a back injury during qualification and crashed heavily during the semi-finals and was treated at the venue by Team GB medics.

