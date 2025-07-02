Billy Harris rues slow start after Wimbledon exit

REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

Billy Harris was left to rue a slow start as his Wimbledon journey ended at the hands of Nuno Borges in the second round.

Harris was beaten 6-3 6-4 7-6 by the world No.37, agonisingly passing up chances to extend the contest with missed set points in the third.

The Isle of Man player was left feeling like he had let an opportunity slip by, with his best tennis arriving too late in the match.

“I am just gutted I couldn't still be out there playing the fourth set,” he said. “In the third set I thought I was playing a lot better than the first two sets and found my rhythm pretty well. Then not to take those set points, I am just gutted really.

“You have got to take those chances when you get them. “It was just a shame I couldn't take the match a little bit longer and push him a bit more and see what I could have done.”

Harris earned his first Wimbledon win with a first round victory with a straight sets victory over Dusan Lajovic and the 30-year-old could at least take the positives of success in front of a home crowd.

“I'll take the positives from the win the other day,” he said. “It's great to get my first win at Wimbledon.

“There has been amazing support from the British fans. Big thanks to all the British fans that have supported me and everyone who sent me messages. It's been great playing here and hopefully will be back again next year.”

Defeat rounds off Harris’ grass-court season, and he believes another solid summer has strengthened his sense of belonging in the upper echelons of the men’s tour.

“I think the last few weeks have been good to learn from,” he said. “I know that my game can compete at this level.

“It's just being a bit more consistent and playing the big points like that last tiebreak just a little bit smarter probably.

“I will get back to the practice court and keep working on my game.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website .