Birmingham 2026 impact programme launched at Alexander Stadium

Alexander Stadium in Birmingham | BirminghamWorld

Birmingham 2026 have launched their impact programme named 'Beyond' at the Alexander Stadium

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham 2026’s Impact programme ‘Beyond’ was officially launched at Alexander Stadium.

It set out the vision for how the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham 2026 can act as a catalyst for positive, lasting change across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Birmingham 2026 will deliver a world-class athletics event — the first time the European Championships have ever been staged in the UK — the organisers are also working in close partnership with stakeholders to support wider city and regional benefits, guided by a shared Impact Plan.

“These Championships are much more than a single week of elite athletics,” emphasised Royston Hoggarth, Chair of the Birmingham 2026 Stakeholder Board.

“With the right focus and partnerships, we can help build momentum around projects that leave a legacy long after the final medal is won.

“Beyond is our shared commitment to making that difference — with the Championships as a platform for change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the launch, UK Sport and the London Marathon Foundation have announced a £90,000 investment to support local delivery partners Access Sport and StreetGames.

The funding will expand opportunities for young people to get active and involved in community sport - a first example of how Beyond is already helping galvanise real impact ahead of the Championships.

“The Beyond programme will continue to build on the legacy achieved through the Commonwealth Games,” commented Cllr Sharon Thompson, Birmingham City Council Deputy Leader.

“We will not only see the eyes of the world on the wonderful Alexander Stadium but also on how we use major events to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for our city’s residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst helping to shape the programme we have ensured that input from Birmingham community groups on their experiences around the Commonwealth Games has been considered, which is so important in ensuring we achieve the positive impact we‘re aiming for.

“I look forward to seeing how the various initiatives progress and meeting those involved.’’

The Beyond framework is shaped around three central pillars of providing community benefit through athletics and running, delivering an environmentally conscious Championships, and improving accessibility and inclusion for all.

Activities aligned with Beyond include support for Daily Mile events in schools, diversifying junior parkruns, creating new apprenticeship and volunteering pathways, and encouraging sustainable travel for fans and participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each initiative is delivered by or in partnership with specialist organisations, with Birmingham 2026 playing a convening and amplifying role.

Chris Moss, Birmingham 2026 Project Lead for the Impact Plan, said: “We’ve built Beyond as a framework to connect partners, amplify great work already happening, and inspire new activity that aligns with our shared goals.

“The support from UK Sport and the London Marathon Foundation shows what’s possible when we use major events to generate real community benefit.”

Esther Britten, Head of Events and External Affairs at UK Sport, added: “The hosting of major events has a unique platform to power positive change. UK Sport believes the right partnerships deliver meaningful, positive and lasting social impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Beyond programme and our collaborative partnership with London Marathon Foundation, alongside Access Sport and StreetGames, have the potential to make a real difference in local communities.

“The staging of the European Athletics Championships 2026 can leave a lasting legacy in Birmingham and the West Midlands and the nation as a whole.”

The Birmingham 2026 team, alongside Birmingham City Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority, UK Sport, and other delivery partners, will continue to develop and signpost new programmes under the Beyond umbrella in the run-up to the Championships.

“Major events like the European Athletics Championships boost our economy and provide a global showcase for all the fantastic things our region has to offer,” said Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the real win comes after the crowds and TV cameras have gone home. The Beyond programme provides an opportunity to harness the energy and excitement of this event and channel it into a lasting programme of positive change, which will deliver improved health and wellbeing for people across all our communities and change lives for the better.”

Mike Diaper, Group Funding and Impact Director at the London Marathon Foundation, added: “We’re proud to be launching this collaborative funding with UK Sport, aimed at inspiring lasting activity in the West Midlands.

“With the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham on the horizon, this funding is about more than a single event — it’s about providing inclusive, community-rooted opportunities that will inspire children and young people to develop an enjoyment of sport and physical activity that will last a lifetime.”