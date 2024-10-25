Birmingham City: Blues ahead of the pack says former star

Former Birmingham City striker Clinton Morrison has backed his old club to rack up another away victory this weekend on the road to winning the title at a canter.

Morrison, who spent three seasons at St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park from 2002 to 2005, believes everything has clicked into place at the club with boss Chris Davies guiding his side to a healthy lead at the top of League One.

“I was disappointed as an ex-Birmingham player that they got relegated but that’s neither here nor there now,” Morrison said. “They have kicked on this season, brought in a new manager, the new owners have backed the manager and spent a lot of money so clubs will want to target Birmingham City. I think they will be too strong and win the league comfortably.

“They have some good players, and they’re probably good Championship players who have actually dropped down to League One. Stansfield is one in particular who they spent a lot of money on from Fulham - he’s a bright young prospect and scores goals and with players like him, I just think they’re too strong.”

Blues were impressive during Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Bolton and have won four of their last five away games in the league. Davies and his men will aim to improve on that tally at Mansfield Town in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Nigel Clough’s side has lost just once in their last six in the league and sit handily placed in fourth position in the table – five points behind Birmingham.

“It will be a difficult game, the fans will be right on top of the pitch and with Clough doing a fantastic job, with young players, good strikers in good form capable of putting the ball in the net, they’re compact in midfield and they don't concede many goals so it won’t be an easy game for Birmingham.

“For Mansfield to be in and around it where they are at the moment with some of the big boys, they haven’t spent the money like some of the other teams around them and have been outstanding.

“If Mansfield do make it into the play-offs, it will be a great achievement, especially with the other clubs that are in League One. The job Nigel Clough has done has been fantastic.”

That said, Morrison still expects Blues to get the job done with a solid away win and keep a commanding gap at the top of the table.

“I think Birmingham are too strong and they will win the league this season. I said it at the start of the season and I’ll say it again now, I think they’re way too strong.”

