Wayne Rooney's sacking explained by Garry Cook as Birmingham City relieve the former Man Utd captain of his managerial duties.

Birmingham City have officially announced Wayne Rooney's departure after just 83 days as manager. First team coach Carl Robinson has also left St Andrew's today.

Rooney says farewell to Blues with a 13 per cent win record as he managed just two victories in his 15 matches in charge – against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City. He took over with Birmingham sixth in the Sky Bet Championship but they now hover just six points above the relegation zone, in 20th.

