Birmingham City sacks Wayne Rooney after 83 days as manager to 'move in different direction'
Wayne Rooney's sacking explained by Garry Cook as Birmingham City relieve the former Man Utd captain of his managerial duties.
Birmingham City have officially announced Wayne Rooney's departure after just 83 days as manager. First team coach Carl Robinson has also left St Andrew's today.
Rooney says farewell to Blues with a 13 per cent win record as he managed just two victories in his 15 matches in charge – against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City. He took over with Birmingham sixth in the Sky Bet Championship but they now hover just six points above the relegation zone, in 20th.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Garry Cook, Birmingham's chief executive officer, said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.