Bobby Faulkner: Boxing’s best kept secret ready to make a splash

Rising star Bobby Faulkner is looking to jump straight into the deep end in his pursuit of titles.

After learning his craft under the radar, the 24-year-old, who builds swimming pools when he’s not in the gym, is determined to dive into the big fights and truly announce himself to the wider boxing world.

A hand injury earlier this year hampered the Manchester man’s progress, but he used his recovery time well and worked full-time for his Dad Rob building pools in the homes of the rich and famous.

“I was working full-time for a while as I couldn’t train properly in any case. But everything is great now, the hand is perfect, so I can’t wait to get back out and show everyone what I can do,” said Bobby. “It’s been a while. I haven’t fought since February so I’m just desperate to get back in there again. I’ll fight whoever they give me. I won’t turn down a fight.

“I’m working Tuesdays and Thursdays now which means I can be here in the gym Monday, Wednesday, Friday. I still train on the days I work, and over the weekend so it all works out better now. I can earn enough to get by and train more or less full-time.

“My old man’s getting all sorts of jobs – internationally as well. It’s flying. I’m fortunate that I can get the work in and box at the same time. If I worked for anyone else, I’d have to work full-time, no-one would let me work just Tuesday and Thursday!”

Bobby honed his skills as an amateur at Droylsden ABC and Northside Boxing Club while at the same time excelling as a midfielder in the youth teams of Oldham Athletic and Blackburn Rovers. Boxing eventually became the main focus and after picking up national titles, made the switch to the professional code.

Trained by former world champion Anthony ‘Millon Dollar’ Crolla, Bobby is unbeaten following eight fights and eight wins and is now looking to make his breakthrough in the sport. Crolla is in no doubt his charge has all the tools to make a huge impact.

“Bobby is a fantastic boxer and is one of the best kept secrets in the Manchester boxing scene,” Crolla said. “Everyone that spars him or trains alongside him has nothing but praise for him.

“He has a great boxing brain and he’s the most talented fighter in our gym, which is saying something as it is full of exceptional fighters. Bobby just needs a rub of the green and when he gets his chance, he will take it.”

There is no shortage of in-house sparring to prepare Bobby for his next challenge. Anthony’s younger brother William – a hard-hitting unbeaten super-welterweight is a stablemate - along with highly-rated Welsh twins Ioan and Garan Croft, Robbie Davies Jr, former world champion Rhiannon Dixon, James Moorcroft, Eoghan Lavin and Sahir Iqbal.

Speaking to www.freebets.com, Bobby added. “Next year I just want to push on with titles – central area title, English eliminator fights. It’s frustrating because I’ve seen a lot of fighters who I was maybe just a bit behind – that’s where they’re at now. A couple of good performances and I’ll be there.”