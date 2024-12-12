A body has been found in the search for former England rugby player Tom Voyce, who was feared swept away after attempting to cross a flooded river, Northumbria Police said.

The police previously said the 43-year-old is believed to have gone into the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, which was hit by heavy rain during Storm Darragh.

He was last seen on Saturday. A force spokesperson said then: “At this time, it is suspected Tom has attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which has then been pulled along with the current of the river.

“Officers have since recovered his car, but sadly Tom is yet to be found. It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died.”

Police received a report on Sunday morning that Mr Voyce, who played at wing or fullback during his career, had not returned to his home following an evening with friends. Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with Tom’s loved ones at this time.