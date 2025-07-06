Borak says France won't rest on laurels after thumping victory in U20 Summer Series

Six Nations/Andrew Dowling

France defeated Italy 46-5 but Mailys Borak is determined the side will not take anything for granted against Ireland

France’s Mailys Borak said her team won’t be resting on their laurels after cruising to a 46-5 win over Italy and will be looking to kick-on when they take on Ireland next.

An Elina Folituu hattrick propelled Les Bleuettes to a dominant win in their 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series opener at the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

Emy Baudru, Zoe Jean, Tifen Lesieu, co-captain Anna Macipe and Cherrezade Saiki also crossed for France, and while Borak had nothing but admiration for her team’s efforts, the prop explained her team has the potential to be even better during their second game on July 11.

“It was a really good game for us,” said the 21-year-old.

“But we will now go away and work on a few things since we have just under a week to work on the game for Ireland.

“We will rewatch the videos again to see what we have to work on, including the small details.

“We are excited for the game coming up next, especially since it's a big game against Ireland and hopefully we'll do better.”

France started the game the stronger of the two sides and spent much of the first half camped inside the Italian 22 as they looked to assert their physical dominance.

Despite the best efforts of Italy’s defence, France benefitted time and again from their physicality, as well as their skill, with Folituu’s treble – all scored off the back of rolling mauls – highlighting that fact.

And Borak revealed taking the game to Italy early was always in the minds of her and her teammates and also praised the performances of some of the more junior members of the squad.

“It was always part of the game plan, and we just wanted to get the head start first,” she said.

“We were happy that the girls showed up, especially in the second half as well.

“I’m proud of the girls, especially since it's the first selection for some of them.

“Everything was positive and we’re really happy for the win.

“We still have a lot to work on, and I still have a lot to work on personally.

“But it's the first game and we made it pretty good out there, and now we’re just waiting for the next game and hopefully we'll do better in that next week.”

Ireland head into the clash with France also having won their opening game of the competition, downing Wales 27-10 in a hard-fought encounter.

