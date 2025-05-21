Borthwick backs Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to return to England forefront

New start: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso of England passes the ball to Jamie George during the England Captain's Run ahead of the Guinness Six Nations 2024 (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Steve Borthwick believes 'world-class' Exeter Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will feature in England’s summer fixtures.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Borthwick believes Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is ‘raring to get stuck in’ and hopes the 'world-class' Exeter Chiefs winger will feature in England’s summer fixtures. The 22-year-old has not played since before Christmas and had shoulder surgery earlier this year but came through the first day of England’s training camp unscathed at Pennyhill Park before returning home to sit an upcoming medical exam.

Borthwick was impressed by the winger’s condition, which is still being closely monitored as he nears his return and couldn’t hide his pleasure at seeing the 10-cap starlet training with the squad. “We are delighted to see him back on the grass,” he said. “The medical teams are really pleased with his recovery, and you always get a sense with a player of how he is feeling, and there was a really positive energy from Manny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of times I had to step in and pull him back because he wanted to go further and do more - I had to step in and stop that a number of times and stand on his wing to keep reminding him. That’s a really positive sign about where Manny is at. He is raring to get stuck back into things. He is a young man; it’s a young England squad in general and these players are just desperate to play. As a coach, it’s a really energising environment to be part of.”

Feyi-Waboso is part of a 33-man training squad including 14 uncapped players as Borthwick runs the rule over his options for a busy summer. Sale centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, Leicester back-rower Emeka Ilione and promising prop Afolabi Fasogbon, a teammate of Henry Pollock when England Under-20s became world champions, are among those contesting to make their debuts in the upcoming months.

A clash with a France XV kicks things off on June 21 before two Tests in Argentina and a trip to Washington to take on USA. England last faced Los Pumas on their own turf in 2017, a trip that proved integral in the development of the likes of Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, and Borthwick hopes this one will be similarly beneficial.

“I have no doubt there will be some players who emerge and stake their claim this summer,” he added. “There will be players who say ‘I really want to be a part of that team in 2027' (at the next World Cup), and I’m looking forward to that. The energy, the excitement they bring and the way they have attacked in this camp is really impressive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squad contains no players from Northampton Saints and Bath, who both take on French opposition in European finals this weekend. England will do likewise at Allianz Stadium in an uncapped international in June before setting off to South America, a contest Borthwick is relishing.

“It will be an important step for us,” he said. “We know France will have some players unavailable for selection, as we will. We also know the depth they have in their country and in their squad. We spoke prior to the Six Nations as some of our clubs had had tough games against French opponents, so they went in with a lot of confidence against us. Hopefully this weekend we will see English clubs do really well and hopefully we will continue that at Allianz Stadium.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets