Borthwick challenges England to match Argentina counter-attack

England are in Argentina for a two-Test series against Los Pumas

England will need to show that they can cope with Argentina’s transition game if they are to succeed away to Los Pumas according to head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick and his team have flown out to South America for a two-Test series against the world’s fifth-ranked side before travelling onto Washington DC to take on the USA.

And any danger that they might take the task lightly was quickly extinguished on Friday night when Argentina ran in three tries in an historic 28-24 win over The British & Irish Lions in Dublin in their opening fixture.

Even without some key players based in France, including future Harlequins second row Guido Petti and Toulouse duo Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Chocobares, Argentina were lethal off turnover ball.

Former Exeter Chiefs winger Santiago Cordero scored the winning try from a move that started in his own half, while Gloucester’s Santiago Carreras was heavily involved in another long-range try finished by Tomas Albornoz.

That ability to strike from nowhere did not go unnoticed by Borthwick, whose England side warmed up for their tour with a narrow home defeat to a France XV at Allianz Stadium.

He said: Argentina are an enthusiastic, committed team who score fast in transition. They changed their strategy in a couple of areas against the Lions and ultimately, they got some opportunities and took them really well and took them quickly.

“It’s a great challenge; it’s one we are looking forward to and this group of players are really enthused by the chance to go to Argentina and go up against a really good team.”

In the non-capped match against France, England bounced back from an early 12-0 deficit to get back in front 24-12, even after winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was shown a 20-minute red card for a high tackle.

That looked as though it would be enough to claim the win, but France came back strongly in the last 10 minutes with two tries to snatch the win.

Despite that, Borthwick was pleased at the way his team – featuring five uncapped players in the matchday squad – were able to seize control of the encounter.

He said: “The response after a couple of scores against us, the response then and to get back control of the game. Tactically then, for about 55-60 minutes, I thought the team were very good and we looked very dangerous. If you look at the 22 entries and the number of penalties the opposition conceded close to their line, that told us there was a lot of good in our game. That was the pleasing aspect to it.

“While we are disappointed by the scoreboard at the end and the last 10 minutes, I think that’s going to be positive in the development of this young group.”

