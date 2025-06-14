Bouchard honoured at Tennis Black List Awards

Tennis Black List Awards

Tennis broadcaster and writer Carole Bouchard was among those celebrated at the 2025 Tennis Black List awards.

France's Bouchard has worked within the tennis space for two decades and is the editor Tennis Sweet Spot, a newsletter about professional tennis on and off the court and has produced pieces for the likes of L'Equipe, Tennis Majors, Radio Canada, the BBC, Sports Illustrated, Le Parisien, RTL Radio, the Belgian press, and The Huffington Post.

She has also collaborated with Novak Djokovic and his team in writing the book The Quest about Djokovic’s historical win at Roland-Garros in 2016 and also translated Maria Sharapova’s book “Unstoppable” for French audiences.

For her achievements as a broadcaster and writer as one of the few black journalists with a consistent and respected presence across the ATP, WTA and Slam tours, Bouchard was honoured with the Media award at this year's edition of the Tennis Black List,

presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

“I just want to send a massive thank you to the Tennis Black List for the award,” said Bouchard. “I am so stoked about it. Please keep the good work you are doing and keep supporting us all. It really matters.”

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Taking place in the run up to The Championships at Wimbledon, the Tennis Black List recognises the contributions of individuals and organisations from grassroots level up to the professional game in Britain and internationally.

It follows the example set by the successful and respected Football Black List, created by Leon Mann MBE and Rodney Hinds, and Rugby Black List which have demonstrated the power that celebrating black excellence can achieve in sport.

The event was an opportunity to inspire the next generation in the tennis community, with the commitment shown by the winners on and off the court.

Awards were handed out in ten categories across the evening at the ceremony, with several recipients present at the The Queen’s Club.

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.