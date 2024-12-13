Boxing prodigy Ruby White crowned winner of SportsAid’s One-to-Watch Award 2024

Jamie McPhilimey/SportsAid

Boxing superstar Ruby White hailed a 'crazy' feeling after concluding a memorable year by winning SportsAid’s illustrious One-to-Watch Award.

The 18-year-old, from Sturminster Newton in Dorset, received the annual Award having completed her European three-peat in April before being crowned -48kg world champion at the inaugural U19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado.

The One-to-Watch Award, supported by Aldi, the charity’s Official Supermarket Partner, recognises Britain’s brightest young sporting prospects and has been running since 2006 with previous victors including Olympic champions Tom Daley and Alex Yee and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold.

Ruby has been selected as the winner from around 1,000 rising stars, supported by SportsAid, across more than 60 different sports in 2024.

She edged out 400m runner Sam Reardon, 21, and basketball player Irene Oboavwoduo, 16, as they finished in second and third positions respectively. Ruby now firmly believes the accolade will help her follow in the footsteps of her esteemed predecessors.

"It's crazy. When I got presented with the Award I was a bit lost for words and in shock," said Ruby.

"It's given me a lot more confidence to push that little bit more and prove to people that this Award is meant for me. The Commonwealth Games is in 2026 so that’s when I turn 19 so hopefully I’ll be able to win that. And then after that, in 2028, the Olympics in LA, win the gold medal and turn over pro.

“I’m going to win everything at one weight. And then I’m going to win everything at another weight and be undisputed champion of the world. It’s going to happen. I’m telling you.

"I want people to know my name now so that when I have all of those achievements, people can look back and see that SportsAid got it right with the One-to-Watch Award. I've read a lot about who has won it before so it's crazy for my name to now be up there with them. I want to be that inspirational name for others."

Ruby was surprised to be presented with this year’s One-to-Watch Award by her mum Heidi following a training session at Sturminster Newton ABC. She sat down to undertake an interview with Nick Hope, an award-winning Olympic and Paralympic broadcaster and member of SportsAid’s One-to-Watch Award judging panel, when her mum crept up behind her to break the exciting news.

Ruby felt having her mum present her with the Award made the moment '100 times' more special, with Heidi the driving force behind her daughter's career since she hit her first punching bag age seven. Ruby, who works as a construction cleaner alongside her thriving boxing career, described her mum as her 'biggest fan' and the pair were able to revel in the achievement together with step-dad Justin.

“From that day, I've just been a bit lost for words and I don't really know what to say," she said. "I was in complete shock to have won because I read up on the other nominees and they are all amazing in their sports. For her [mum] to see me lost for words in the moment was lovely and sweet. I started boxing when I was seven so she had to drive me around and would always support me at my fights.

"I have a motorbike now, so she doesn't have to drive me, but she will always be there when she can. Outside of fighting, she has always helped me mentally as I do struggle with the busy schedule with work and training. I can always rely on her and she always has my back."

With one World, three European and five national titles, Ruby is already becoming a household name in the world of English boxing and has been dubbed the 'pocket rocket' of the team. She has been reflecting on the increased attention she has received this year, with interviews and filming now coming thick and fast, and is enjoying the recognition of her talent as she continues to up her game.

"This has been my most active and acknowledged year," she said. “I definitely have a few more people knowing my name now since winning all of these events. It’s been an unforgettable year. I didn’t actually know I was good really, to be honest, I think I was just lucky….but after I won my third Europeans, I was like ‘oh, I’m a year young for this and I’ve won it’, I think I’m getting to the top now.”

Ruby, who has been supported by SportsAid over the last two years with financial support and personal development opportunities, added: “I knew I was capable of it [winning Worlds] but I thought it was way out of reach for me in this moment. So to be able to win it and come home with gold was just amazing. I’m not here to just show my face. I’m here to win what’s mine and that’s gold!”

Each of the athletes shortlisted in the top 10 for this year’s One-to-Watch Award are receiving a cash boost and gift package in recognition of their incredible feats. Ruby is being awarded £1,000 as the winner with Sam receiving £750 and Irene benefitting from £500. Dan McLellan (powerchair football), Erin Boothman (cycling), Iggy Rinaldi (climbing), Jack Long (wheelchair basketball), Lily Laughton (equestrian), Skye Fisher-Eames (diving) and Summer Shaw (judo) will each be given £250.

“SportsAid has been a real help,” said Ruby. “It’s a 12-hour round trip from here [Sturminster Newton] to Sheffield where we train on England camps. Tickets are anywhere from £100-£150 each time. And for the Worlds, I had to do that for an eight-to-10 week [training] block, so without their support, I wouldn’t have been able to do it and I wouldn’t have been able to train with the national team.”

SportsAid’s annual One-to-Watch Award is supported by Aldi – the charity’s Official Supermarket Partner. Each of the top 10 shortlisted athletes have received cash boosts and special in-person visits at their training environments to celebrate their achievements.