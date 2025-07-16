Former World champion boxer predicts potential Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II fight

David Haye has revealed his prediction if Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn fight for a second time.

Back in April, Brighton boxer Chris Eubank Jr faced off against Conor Benn in what was an epic showdown in British boxing.

Hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the fight went the full 12 rounds, resulting in a unanimous decision for Eubank. All three judges scored the fight 116-112, in what was an all-out clash.

Reports have suggested that there will be a second fight, and a likely date for it could be as soon as September 20.

David Haye has given his prediction on a potential second bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. (Photo: Getty Images)

National World had the opportunity to ask Former professional boxer David Haye for his prediction if a second fight were to happen.

During his career, Haye held multiple world championships in two weight classes.

The former champion said: “What a first fight! I was massively entertained.

"All the public and fans watching got their money's worth for sure. I was impressed with Benn. He showed outstanding strength in the ring that night and full credit for him for going toe to toe with Eubank.

"It's big guy against a smaller guy and when you have two very good boxers, it will come down to the big guy taking it, and if both fighters prepare correctly and have good camps, I see the same outcome again.

"It has the prospect of being another excellent fight, great build up and plenty of trash talk, but if Eubank does prepare the same and put in a strong preparation, he should come out on top due to being the bigger man.”

Whether we see this fight or not could be decided in the next few days.

Despite being announced by The Ring Magazine, recent interviews with Conor Benn suggest that Chris Eubank Jr has not signed for the bout.

Speaking to boxing reporter Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn has said: “We signed up to a two fight deal (with Chris Eubank Jr) and we always keep our word – are you fighting or not, we need to know.

"Hopefully that will come in the next 24 hours.”

