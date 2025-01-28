Harlem Eubank's fight record SLAMMED by McKenna before Brighton boxing bout
Sussex boxer Harlem Eubank is gearing up for one of the toughest tests of his career as he takes on Tyrone McKenna on 7 March 2025 at the Brighton Centre.
The fight will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and promises to be a thrilling showdown between two contrasting styles.
Eubank, unbeaten in 20 fights with 8 knockouts, is determined to make a statement in the welterweight division. Fighting in his hometown, the 30-year-old has vowed to show his class and prove he’s ready to take the next step in his career. Leading up to this fight, Harlem has said: “I’m going to make a real statement at 147lbs.”
Tyrone McKenna, a 34-year-old with 24 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw, is known for his gritty, high-pressure fighting style.
Confident and experienced, he believes he’ll give Eubank more than he can handle. “Harlem has never faced anyone like me. When the leather starts flying, he’ll realise there’s no easy way out,” McKenna said in the build-up to this bout.
Watch our video above as we spoke to Tyrone McKenna after a heated press conference.
