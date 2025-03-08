Watch as Brighton boxer Harlem Eubank wins title fight and shows class to opponent in dressing room
Harlem Eubank beat Tyrone McKenna on Friday night (March 7) and spoke to Sussex World after the victory.
The fight was broadcast live on Channel 5 and ended up being a fantastic showdown between two contrasting styles.
Eubank, now unbeaten in 21 fights continues to make a statement in the welterweight division.
Harlem Eubank forced the stoppage in round 10 on their battle for the IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title, after dominating the fight.
In the dressing room, Reporter Henry Bryant spoke to the new IBF title holder to get his reaction.
