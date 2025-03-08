Harlem Eubank beat Tyrone McKenna on Friday night (March 7) and spoke to Sussex World after the victory.

The fight was broadcast live on Channel 5 and ended up being a fantastic showdown between two contrasting styles.

Eubank, now unbeaten in 21 fights continues to make a statement in the welterweight division.

Harlem Eubank forced the stoppage in round 10 on their battle for the IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title, after dominating the fight.

In the dressing room, Reporter Henry Bryant spoke to the new IBF title holder to get his reaction.