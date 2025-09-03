Bright rugby future in store for Izzy Taylor, says Philippa Tuttiett

Former Wales women's rugby skipper Philippa Tuttiett and equestrian rider Izzy Taylor | imagecomms

Tuttiett and Taylor spent a day at Burghley, where the Defender Burghley Horse Trials will take place early next month, showcasing each other's respective sports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Wales women's rugby captain Philippa Tuttiett believes a bright rugby future lies in store for professional rider Izzy Taylor should she decide to take up the sport.

Tuttiett and Taylor spent a day at Burghley, where the Defender Burghley Horse Trials will take place early next month, showcasing each other's respective sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day began with Taylor undergoing rugby drills at nearby Stamford Rugby Club, including passing and conversions, under the watchful eye of Tuttiett and the Welsh rugby legend was left impressed by her protégé.

“Teaching Izzy rugby was brilliant. She was annoyingly great and it had nothing to do with my coaching!,” said Tuttiett.

“She just picked it up and when you're a competitive athlete no matter what it is you want to learn and be the best you can in that moment. She certainly picked it up and I'm telling you there are many clubs that will sign her up for a weekend game.

“She's gnarly and has an aggressive attitude. She can be a 9 chipping away at everyone but she has good hands with the ball and the pass so she could be a fly-half as well bossing the team around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If she can control these horses, a pack of rugby players would be nothing.”

Taylor then returned the favour as Tuttiett saddled up for a riding session against the backdrop of the iconic Burghley House.

As a self-proclaimed novice, the former Wales skipper admitted there were a few nerves she started to find her feet on the animal.

“I felt riding on the horse like something out of Pride and Prejudice but just not looking as cool!,” joked Tuttiett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was lucky to be under the master Izzy and she guided me on a beautiful horse.

“I learned some of the basics but it's amazing how calm Izzy was and the way she just got on this huge horse and within two steps is jumping over things.

“It's amazing to have that command and authority and she seems to have such a special connection with the horse as well. It's a real contrast to rugby.

“We joke when I see something rather big and strong I've got to be strong back but with this you need a subtlety of touch to make these animals do amazing things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk