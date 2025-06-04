Getty Images for British Athletics collection

The government must support a golden opportunity to bring one of the world's biggest sports events back to the UK, more than 100 of Britain's most celebrated athletes have warned.

In a powerful open letter to the Prime Minister, Olympic champions, global medallists and rising stars have called on the government to back the bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships at the London Stadium.

Joining the list of supporters are Sir Mo Farah, Keely Hodgkinson, Dame Kelly Holmes, Jonathan Edwards, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Dina Asher-Smith, and Daley Thompson — a cross-generational group of sporting legends united in their belief that this is a rare opportunity to inspire the nation, foster unity and create a lasting legacy.

The involvement of the athletes lends additional support to the London 2029 campaign, spearheaded by Athletic Ventures — a collaboration between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company.

The bid outlines plans for a world-class Championships at the London Stadium, calling for just one year of public funding in 2028, estimated at £45m, and projecting a national economic boost of over £400 million.

“This is the moment to deliver something extraordinary,” said Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon and co-founder of Athletic Ventures.

“London 2029 is not a risk; it’s about return on investment for the UK. Generations of athletes know the inspirational power of a home Championships but this is about more than medals. It’s a vision for what this country can achieve.

“With government support in 2028, we will deliver the greatest World Championships yet: commercially robust, community powered, and globally resonant. It is set to deliver more than £400 million in economic and community impact across the UK. The time to act is now.”

The 2029 bid process is due to commence this summer, with organisers urging ministers to commit in the coming weeks to secure the Championships for the UK.

Great Britain won ten athletics medals at last year's Paris Olympics, their best return in four decades. London's Diamond League meeting is established as the biggest in the world, selling out in record time last week, while Birmingham will host next year's European Championships.

And to underline the sport's grassroots appeal, a record-breaking 1.1 million people have applied to run in next year's London Marathon.

“This is a bid rooted in credibility and ambition,” said Jack Buckner, UK Athletics chief executive and co-founder of Athletic Ventures.

“We know what home support can achieve and when our greatest athletes from past and present are unified with one message, their call should not be ignored.

“With London 2029, we have the chance to deliver a World Championships that lifts the nation, inspires the next generation, and showcases Britain at its very best. We’re ready. Now we need the Government to stand with us.”