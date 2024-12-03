Britain's newest F1 star to open 2025 Autosport International

Bearman will race for Haas in 2025

Ferrari star to meet fans at the Birmingham NEC

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s Oliver Bearman will kick-off the most exciting year of his career by opening the Autosport International Show, Europe’s biggest dedicated motorsport exhibition, at the NEC in Birmingham in January 2025.

Bearman, who will embark on his first full season in Formula 1 next year with MoneyGram Haas F1 , will cut the ribbon to open ASI at 9am on Saturday January 11, the first of the four-day show’s two that are open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appearance will offer F1 fans their first golden chance to see and hear from Ollie ahead of his much-anticipated rookie season, with Sky F1 commentator David Croft interviewing him on the main stage during the day to gain insight into the 19-year-old’s grand prix preparations.

Oliver Bearman

A stand dedicated to Bearman, featuring the Formula 4 car in which he won both the German and Italian national championships in 2021, will be included at ASI to launch Oliver’s own brand of merchandise. A MoneyGram Haas F1 car will also feature in a display that will mark 75 years of the F1 World Championship.

Bearman is already the youngest British driver to start an F1 grand prix, following his sensational debut for Scuderia Ferrari earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, where he was a last-minute substitute for Carlos Sainz Jr. The teenager became the third-youngest of all to start an F1 grand prix and the first Englishman to represent Ferrari since Nigel Mansell, on his way to a stunning points-scoring seventh place finish. Bearman subsequently signed to race for Haas in 2025, but was also called upon to make his second F1 start as substitute for Kevin Magnussen at the Azerbaijan GP, where he impressed and scored again by finishing a superb 10th, becoming the first driver in history to score points for two different teams in his first two races.

Oliver Bearman said: “It is amazing to think I will be opening the Autosport International show, ahead of my first full season in Formula One with MoneyGram HaasF1. The show has been going on for longer than I have been alive and has always been something racing fans really look forward to. We love our motorsport in Britain and I am looking forward to meeting the fans that I will hopefully see at Silverstone later in the year at the British Grand Prix”!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Autosport International is the premier event for racers and fans, and we’re excited to announce that Oliver Bearman, a rising British star in Formula 1 with the MoneyGram Haas F1 team, will be joining us,” said ASI marketing lead Richard Griffiths. “Formula 1 remains the pinnacle of motorsport, as reflected by our enthusiastic visitors. This January, we also celebrate 75 years of F1 with cars on display representing the decades, so come and join us as Oliver opens the doors and welcomes everyone to this spectacular show!”

Europe’s biggest motorsport show

Legendary among motorsport fans, the four-day ASI will run from 9-12 January 2025 in the halls of Birmingham’s NEC and will be split into two sections: a two-day trade show for industry professionals and a two-day public show.

Autosport International 2025 tickets

The show draws in crowds in their thousands each year. In fact, the 2024 event saw 90,000 fans and industry professionals flock to the NEC. Early Bird Tickets are already selling fast, with big savings on Adult, Children and Family packages. Head to www.autosportinternational.com to buy yours.

Autosport International is often dubbed “4 shows in 1”. That’s because it includes The Engineering Show, The Motoring Show, The Performance Show and The Live Action Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this year we'll be celebrating 75 Years of F1! The cars, the stars, and the most talked-about racing moments that have thrilled motorsport fans around the world.

You’ll also find an exciting range of motorsport clubs and championships, covering the grass roots and karting, right up to the pinnacle of elite race competition. And look out for a mouthwatering range of cars across our Motorsport, Performance and Live Action Arena halls.

Remember, every Autosport International weekend ticket includes access to our 5000-seat Live Action Arena. Take your seat in our racing oval, for a driving show packed with smoking stunts, deafening drifting and racing thrills.

Buy your tickets to Autosport International at autosportinternational.com