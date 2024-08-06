Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Laura Kenny asked Emma Finucane to speak her name on a voice note so she could pronounce it correctly on live TV.

But, after leading Great Britain to a famous team sprint victory, the new golden girl of cycling underlined why hers is now likely to be the name on everyone’s lips this summer.

Finucane, from Carmarthen, completed the first leg of what she hopes will be an unprecedented Paris hat-trick alongside Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell in the women’s team sprint, with Kenny watching on from the sidelines.

The 21-year-old was handed a slender lead by her teammates at the beginning of the last lap but there was never any doubt of the outcome.

Give Emma a chance, so they say, and let her do the rest. And she did.

Finucane, already a world and European champion, is a massive fan of Formula 1 and her last lap – under the most intense pressure – was Lewis Hamilton-esque.

The velodrome erupted in a sea of red, white and blue – and that was just the France fans, who could not help but join the party.

After three days of no gold medals, Team GB needed this. Track cycling is a trusty old friend when it comes to delivering at the Olympics and, in Beijing, London, Rio and Tokyo, a gold rush has followed.

And, with Finucane - pronounced Fin-noo-kun, seeing as you’re asking – spearheading the charge with the women’s sprint and keirin to come don’t bet against it again.

"I am honestly so proud,” she said after ticking the first gold off on her road to potentially becoming the first woman to do an Olympic three-peat.

“We nailed that ride. I believed in us that we could do it but to actually execute it and celebrate. I have never celebrated like that in my life. These two are so special.”

Indeed they are. Marchant, who led the opening lap, became the fifth British mum to win an Olympic medal at these Games and she did it with two-year-old Arthur in the stands, cheering them home.

Meanwhile, Capewell dedicated her medal to her father Nigel Meanwhile, Capewell dedicated her medal to her father Nigel, a Paralympic cyclist who competed in both Atlanta and Sydney, and who died in November 2021.

“I've had my own personal battles, I wish my dad was up in the stands watching it but I know he's super proud of me,” she said.

He certainly would be.

In a stiflingly hot velodrome, his daughter helped to roast New Zealand in the gold medal race and smashed the world record to win Britain’s first ever Olympic women’s team sprint title.

Marchant, Capewell and Finucane arrived as fringe medal contenders, behind the powerhouses of Germany and China, but in qualifying they gave a clue as to their form by instantly breaking the world record.

Germany and then New Zealand lowered it further in the next round, where eight teams fought for two places, but the British trio went and beat it again.

In the final, Rebecca Petch started like a rocket and led New Zealand to a 0.133s first-lap lead over Marchant. But her teammates struggled to keep up and, by the time Petch peeled off, Britain were in the lead.

Capewell, riding second, went round in a blistering 13.260s to turn the deficit into a 0.266s advantage, before handing over to Finucane. New Zealand, frankly, had no chance.

"We have been working really hard on this,” Finucane added.

“The process for us is really key and we nailed that final. I believed in us before we went out that we could do it but to actually execute lap one, lap two, lap three pretty much perfectly.

“To cross the line first I was just like 'no way'. It's a dream come true, I've dreamed of this since I was 10 years old and to have these two by my side, it's been unreal."

