British Judo Tokyo Games coach passionate about changing perceptions of female coaches

Kate Howey is a former international judo player turned British Judo head coach for the Tokyo Games, and sees her purpose as a coach to nurture athletes beyond competition and believes perceptions of female coaches needs to change.

Howey has now stepped into the role of National Centre Coach for British Judo, where she supports ParalympicsGB and Team GB’s judoka’s at their base in Walsall, West Midlands.

Howey says her journey as a coach has involved a massive change in perspective, she explained: “When I first started as a coach, I thought my purpose was to help people win a gold medal, but I think that was more about me than it was about them”.

“My whole philosophy has since changed to centre around the person striving to be the best they can be every day, rather than having a medal around their neck”.

She continues: “My purpose as a coach is to help anybody in the GB programme, to nurture them to become what they want to be and fulfil their potential, and ultimately equip them so they can strive in everyday life”.

“They're not going to be a sportsperson forever, so it’s about equipping them for when life as a sports person finishes”.

For Howey, the personal achievement is just as, if not more important than the athlete’s success on the mat. She explains:

“I get quite emotional when I see people achieve what they've set out to do. I’ve had athletes that have left the programme and gone on to become paramedics and nurses, and although they didn't achieve quite what they wanted to in the sport, they've gone on to achieve something that, at the beginning, I thought wasn't possible. They've done something really special”.

“Don't get me wrong, there’s times I get really emotional when athletes win a medal, but when they’ve gone on and done something outside the sport I think, ‘wow’ and that’s what hits me”.

Although female representation in sport is increasing, Howey believes family planning is one of the hurdles which stops females achieving their full potential as a sports coach:

“The sports coaching sector is very much male orientated. Regardless of the sport, it’s really difficult for any female coach to break through into a higher role”.

“Family planning also means you have to have a break as a female when having a family which holds people back because it's deemed that they're not giving their role 100%. They are. They just also want a family”.

“There is childcare out there, but it's so expensive. If you're a volunteer coach trying to get on the ladder, you're not getting paid to do your coaching, but you've got to put your child in childcare, which costs a fortune now. How is that even going to happen?”

“What you often get is people taking their children along to coaching which isn't right, because you can't concentrate on your athletes”.

“We say, ‘sport for all’, but it should be ‘coaches for all’ as well”.

Howey also believes we need more female coaches at the elite level, as young aspiring females have a lack of role models to look up:

“I was quite fortunate that I had a performance record behind me, so it was quite easy for me to step into the shoes, but for young female coaches, it's really hard”.

“In in terms of female lead coaches, head coaches and managers, you get the odd anomaly, and I use the word anomaly because it is. You need the role models out there for young, aspiring female coaches to strive to and look up to”.

“The coaching team beyond that as well, all the support network around athletes, we need more female representation”.

For Howey, equality in female coaching is just one part of the mission to change the women’s sport landscape:

“The whole outlook on women in sport needs to change it. The way people deem female sports overall needs to change, not just in coaching”.

For Howey, ultimately, it’s about staying persistent: “We've just got to keep banging the drum. There needs to be more female coaches out there, but how? That's the big question, how do we do that?”

If you want to start your coaching journey, head to https://www.ukcoaching.org to find out more.