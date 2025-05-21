British number one Katie Boulter set to defend Lexus Nottingham Open title

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: A general view of play during the Women's Singles Semi Final match between Katie Boulter of Great Britain and Emma Raducanu of Great Britain on Day Seven of the Rothesay Open Nottingham at Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 16, 2024 in Nottingham, England. | Getty Images for LTA

Defending champion Boulter will have her sights set on capturing the singles title for the third consecutive year but will have to contend with an entry list containing 15 players inside the top 50, including Brazilian Haddad Maia, Kvitova of the Czech Republic, fellow Briton Sonay Kartal, New Zealander Lulu Sun and Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British number one Katie Boulter, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Petra Kvitova are among the star-studded names set to compete at the Lexus Nottingham Open, the LTA have confirmed.

Defending champion Boulter will have her sights set on capturing the singles title for the third consecutive year but will have to contend with an entry list containing 15 players inside the top 50, including Brazilian Haddad Maia, Kvitova of the Czech Republic, fellow Briton Sonay Kartal, New Zealander Lulu Sun and Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lexus Nottingham Open has been a happy hunting ground for British players in recent years, with recent champions in the men's and women's events including Boulter, Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Dan Evans and Jacob Fearnley.

Amy Hitchinson, Tournament Director of the Lexus Nottingham Open, said: “The courts here in Nottingham have consistently attracted some of the biggest names in tennis, and this year is no different.“We’re delighted to have Katie Boulter back as she goes for three titles in a row, and to have another former champion in Beatriz, one of the greats of the modern game in Petra Kvitova, and a rising star in Sonay all competing as well, we’re set for another fantastic tournament.”

The full entry list can be found on the LTA website, with entrants in the men’s event to be confirmed later in May.

Boulter memorably captured her first title after dispatching Jodie Burrage in an all-British final in 2022 before defending her crown with victories in two three-set matches, against Emma Raducanu in the semi-final and Karolina Pliskova in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-time Wimbledon champion and former world number two Kvitova heads to the East Midlands in search of a first title since returning to the WTA Tour this year after giving birth her to her son last year.

While 2022 Lexis Nottingham Open champion Haddad Maia will be bidding to recapture her title three years on from an exceptional summer on grass that also saw her win the singles title in Birmingham and reach the singles semi-finals in Eastbourne.

Tickets are still available for this year’s Lexus Nottingham Open, with Centre Court tickets starting from just £13, grounds admission tickets starting from £12 for adults and kids go free, available to purchase on the LTA website.