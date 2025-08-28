A “serious crash” has left British Tour de France champion, Chris Froom, needing surgery.

A British Tour de France cyclist, airlifted to hospital following a “serious crash” will need surgery, it has been confirmed. Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome was left with a fractured vertebrae, collapsed lung and five broken ribs.

The 40-year-old was on a training ride on Wednesday (August 27) when the accident occurred and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Toulon on the French Riviera. The rider is now said to be in a stable condition and awaiting surgery.

It is understood he will undergo an operation on his back injury on Thursday (August 28). A statement on Froome’s official X profile read: “Chris was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday following a serious training crash (no other cyclists or vehicles were involved).

Four-time British Tour de France champion Chris Froome | Getty Images

“Fortunately Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.”

Froome won the Tour de France with Team Sky in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and also claimed grand tour titles at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana. He has been racing with Israel Premier-Tech since 2021.

He broke his collarbone at the UAE Tour in February and has previously hinted that 2025 could be his final year of competitive racing.