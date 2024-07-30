British women's rowers book fairytale spot in Olympic finals

Rebecca Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne | Alex Davidson / Getty Images

Trull rower Rebecca Wilde believes the feel-good factor in the Team GB rowing squad inspired her to book a fairytale spot in the Olympic final.

The 26-year-old’s double sculls partnership with Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne has caught fire and the duo produced a superb display in the semi-final to book a place in Thursday’s medal contest.

All ten British crews are still in contention for medals at Vaires-sur-Marne and Wilde believes the positivity in the pack is spreading.

“We’ve watched all the results all week and seen how strong all of the crews looked,” said Wilde.

“Watching the eight and seeing how strong they were in the third 500m, we’ve done exactly the same training as them, we can do that. It was very confidence-boosting.”

Wilde and Hodgkins-Byrne got off to a fine start and led through the first 1500m - they were overhauled by Romania in the last few metres but finished second with the top three sealing progression to the final.

Wilde underwent surgery on her forearms in September and faced a battle to keep her place as a full-time athlete on the GB Rowing Team.

“When I actually think back, it’s unbelievable,” said Wilde.

“If you’d have told me I’d have made an Olympic final after that, I’d never have believed you. It’s still sinking in. It’s always a dream but to have actually done it, it’s still sinking in.”

Hodgkins-Byrne is also on the comeback trail having given birth to son Freddie last year.

After double Olympic champion Helen Glover, she is the second mother to row for Team GB at the Olympics.

“Especially in a small boat, having a bigger support network is really important, otherwise there’s a lot of pressure to keep each other going,” said Wilde.

“I’m not saying we can’t do it but there’s only one person to turn to. Having them relieves a bit of the pressure from each other.”