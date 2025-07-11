Brits Reveal Their Wimbledon Rituals: Pimm's, Strawberries & a Love for the Underdog

Product of the Year logo

New research

As the nation gears up for the Wimbledon finals, a new survey carried out online in July 2025 by Product of the Year reveals exactly how fans are soaking up the summer’s most iconic sporting event – from what they’re sipping to how they choose who to cheer on.

Pimm's, Please!

When it comes to courtside refreshments, tradition reigns supreme. A refreshing 34% of fans say Pimm's is their Wimbledon drink of choice, followed by 24% opting for soft drinks and 22% preferring a classic cup of tea. Just 19% are raising a glass of rosé or champagne.

Photo by Gonzalo Facello

Cheering With Heart, Not Just Heritage

Asked how they choose which player to support, the majority (55%) aren't asking for too much… they simply want a 'good match'! Meanwhile, 19% are drawn to players with ‘style and charisma’, 15% back an inspiring ‘underdog’, and just 11% root based on nationality.

Wimbledon Watching: The Sofa Wins

While Centre Court probably wouldn’t be turned down, 80% of fans are watching the action from home on TV. A small minority are tuning in via live stream (2%) or catching up on social media highlights (8%). Just one in ten (10%) are lucky enough to be watching live at Wimbledon.

The Hill: Worth the Wait?

When it comes to finding a good spot on Henman Hill, opinions vary. A laid-back 47% avoid the crowds altogether, while 32% arrive early in the morning. Only 11% are committed enough to camp overnight, and 11% are happy to arrive in the afternoon.

Strawberries & Cream Reign Supreme

No surprises here: 74% of fans say strawberries and cream are their top Wimbledon treat. Picnics follow at 13%, with afternoon tea and fish & chips tied at 6% each.

Wimbledon isn’t just a tournament — it’s a British summer tradition, complete with signature snacks, sporting passion, and a touch of style. Whether fans are watching from Centre Court or their living room, the spirit of the game is as strong as ever.

But it will come to an end, as will entries for Product of the Year 2026. Get yours in before the deadline on 31st July 2025. Don’t tempt fate and leave it too late!

