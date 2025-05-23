Brittain honest in her assessment of the Netball Super League season

Brittain joined NIC Leeds Rhinos this season, instantly being installed as captain | Ben Lumley

NIC Leeds Rhinos have won two of their 10 games so far this season.

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

Whether it be within netball or her life off the court, Bethany Brittain is refreshingly honest.

The NIC Leeds Rhinos captain does not shy away from how challenging she has found her first season at the Netball Super League club. Brittain joined the Yorkshire franchise with Liana Leota as head coach, but spent pre-season as just one of four players being guided by assistant coach Maggie Birkinshaw.

The wing attack has praised Lauren Palmer for the work she has done since joining the franchise as head coach in February but admits she has wanted more from her own performances.

“Playing has been a learning curve, and I think it has pushed me and challenged me in great ways,” she said. “But also, I won’t lie and say that it hasn’t been challenging as well. I feel like my mental toughness and my leadership have completely progressed this year and been under the microscope, but playing-wise I feel like I have been inconsistent with performances and probably not what I wanted to put out there.

“It has been really difficult to learn and play off players that we’ve never played in and amongst before. It has grown and got better, I have been happy with my connection with Joyce [Mvula] more than anything. Moving forward, I know we can always lock in and know what each other is thinking, so that has been really nice.

“I’ve probably been more disappointed with my inconsistency while playing this year.”

Rhinos sit in seventh going into Round 11 with two wins so far and face Manchester Thunder in their second and final match at the First Direct Arena on Sunday. While top-four qualification is still technically possible, Brittain believes they can play with freedom as they take on semi-final chasing Thunder.

She added: “We have nothing to lose, other than trying to get some points and getting up the table. It is not a nice position because at the start of the season I thought we could have a crack at top four, so it is disappointing to be falling short and by such fine margins.

“It is inconsistency from us which is frustrating, particularly knowing we can do a better job, but now we are in this position, we have nothing to lose, and that is worse for the teams coming up against us. It is worse for Manchester Thunder, who are going for top four, we have nothing to lose against them and they should be worried about that.”

Type Brittain’s name into Google, and the first suggestion that comes up to complete your search is husband. And while others take offence on her behalf, Brittain is happy that she is synonymous with her husband, the Blackburn Rovers defender Callum Brittain.

What she does take umbrage with is the assumption that Brittain has an easier life because of who she is married to. In fact, she has spent most of her Super League career commuting from where Callum is playing his football, meaning weekly journeys from Leeds to Glasgow to play for Strathclyde Sirens or from South Manchester to Surrey when playing for Surrey Storm last season.

“I am really proud of him,” she said. “I don’t feel like I sit in his shadow at all, but it is something that is always mentioned. I am fine with it, but other people notice that more than me. I am really proud of him, he has had the best season, and I am his biggest fan, and if I could be a Rovers fan tweeting about how good he is, I would be.

“He’s been so good, and this is probably the best season he has ever had. I am quite critical of him too. I know when he has had a good game, and I am invested in it. The hardest thing for me, being married to him, is the complete contrast of professional sport.

“It is really hard, and I am open with him about this, to get up at the same time as him and do a full day of work. He’ll get home at half two, and his day is finished. I’ll work until five and then drive to Leeds, do gym, train, do PA and get back at 10 o’clock at night and do the same every day. It is really hard to see he can put everything into his sport, and we aren’t at that level yet.”

