Brownlee calls time on glittering triathlon career

Alistair Brownlee might have done more than any other British athlete when it comes to leaving his sport in a better place than he found it.

The 36-year-old has announced his retirement from triathlon after a glittering 18-year career gilded by two Olympic gold medals and a host of major titles.

When Brownlee started competing, triathlon was a fringe discipline and it is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the world at elite and participation level, due in no small part to his achievements.

“It’s a massive honour that other athletes look up to you,” said the Yorkshireman.

“I'm very proud that whatever impact I've had on the sport of triathlon in terms of motivating and inspiring other people to be involved, that's really special.

“I've tried to do what I can, helping other athletes out and kind of coaching and giving advice to people just because of my love and passion for it.

“I think I'm really looking forward to seeing where the triathlon goes over the next few years.”

Brownlee’s fearsome legacy has seen him act as the catalyst for a golden era of GB performances, particularly at Olympic level. The UK’s first purpose-built triathlon centre, in Leeds, bears his name as does a line of specialist wetsuits.

His journey has been intertwined with that of brother Jonny, 34, who continues to compete in short-course events.

Alistair’s focus has been on mastering the art of long-distance racing and pioneering the T100 World Tour. He has chosen to retire at the end of the inaugural season, having achieved his first podium finish of the campaign with third in the Grand Final in Dubai.

“Ultimately, it just feels really right,” Brownlee said of his decision to retire. “I’m really happy with it.

“I have been doing it for a long time and there's so many other things in sport I want to be able to do. I want to be able to do all kinds of endurance challenges. I want to stay fit and healthy and be part of sport, hopefully into my old age.

“I'm definitely aware, you know, putting the miles on the clock and wearing things down. So I want to retire fit and healthy and not be forced to retire by injury and illness or whatever.

“It has got more difficult for me,” he continued. “I can't do anywhere near the training that I used to be able to do. So I also found it hard at times being on the start line, knowing that I'm not prepared to the level that I'd like to be. And I'm older, I'm 36. I've done it for a long time and there's a lot of other things I want to do with my life.”

The competitive Brownlee gene continues to burn bright with Jonny jokingly questioning his big brother’s decision after a positive result in Dubai.

“My family are incredibly supportive,” said Alistair. “Even Jonny texted me yesterday after the race saying ‘there's life in those old legs yet!'

“Most people have said something along the lines of, ‘are you sure you're alright about it?’ I'm really happy with the decision and very much looking forward to doing other things.”

Brownlee remains the only athlete to have won two individual Olympic triathlon titles, having been overtaken by Alex Yee as the sport’s most decorated athlete after Paris 2024.

He barely misses a beat when it comes to identifying his career highlights.

“Obviously an easy one - two Olympic gold medals,” he said. “Especially that race in London (2012). I've used this anecdote many times, but I was in school when London won that bid and it was seven years before the Olympic Games.

“That was a massive part of my life. To pull it off on that day was phenomenal.”