England star Bukayo Saka stunned pupils as he returned to his primary school in a surprise visit to celebrate the power of positive role models for young people.

Saka’s return comes as new YouGov research, commissioned by Chase, reveals the vital role of sporting role models in young people’s lives: with a staggering four in five (79%) children who look up to someone in sport admiring a famous player or athlete, while one in four (25%) are inspired by their coach or PE teacher.

The findings also show that eight in 10 (84%) youngsters see sport as a gateway to essential life skills like resilience, teamwork, and communication.

During his visit, Bukayo reunited with his former headteacher Caroline Chamberlain and PE coach Leigh Curtin, both of whom played pivotal roles in his early development. Saka spoke with pupils about the teachers, mentors and coaches who guided his journey both on and off the pitch. Children also had the chance to quiz him in a lively Q&A, where he reflected on his own role models, as well as the skills he developed that he continues to use today, from perseverance to teamwork.

The Chase football coaching programme is helping create more inspirational role models for children around the UK, by providing fully funded access to introductory coaching qualifications and professional coaching bursaries for people from low-income backgrounds across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Bukayo Saka said: “Coming back to Edward Betham to hear the students talking about their role models and how I might have inspired them has been a blessing for me. I was lucky to have teachers and coaches who believed in me, not just in football but in life.

“Feeling supported to explore your interests and having good people to help you can make all the difference, and it’s why I believe that role models can be powerful in shaping you as a person. When young people have someone they can look up to, it shows them what’s possible, and that’s exactly what the Chase football coaching programme is supporting more people to do.”

Caroline Chamberlain, Headteacher at Edward Betham Primary School, said: “It’s such a joy to welcome Bukayo back to Edward Betham. He was always a hardworking, kind and determined pupil, and it’s wonderful for our pupils to see what he’s gone on to achieve. At our school, we focus on developing qualities like perseverance, teamwork and communication through all areas of school life, including sport. As a result, Bukayo is now a brilliant role model himself, who demonstrates how those skills can carry you far, whatever path you choose.”

Deborah Keay, Chief Marketing Officer at Chase, said, “When we launched the Chase football coaching programme, our aim was to create long lasting impact in communities across the U.K. By supporting more people in their journey to become coaches, we can help create more role models who inspire, guide and pass on transferable skills that will help young people succeed in the future.

“At Chase, we’re committed to continuing to build these opportunities so that individuals can thrive both on and off the pitch.”

For more information the Chase football coaching programme, please visit: https://www.chase.co.uk/gb/en/chase-football-coaching-programme/