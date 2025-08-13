Burghley still the pinnacle, says Townend

Peter Nixon / Defender Burghley

Three-time winner Oliver Townend hailed Defender Burghley Horse Trials the pinnacle of the eventing world as he admitted his victories have still not sunk in.

The Shropshire-based former world number one first competed in the historic 5* event in 2004 and has since gone on to claim nine CCI5* victories throughout his career.

Despite winning team gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the 42-year-old claimed a victory at Burghley was the real dream as he prepares to compete for the title once again in September.

“Burghley is the iconic event of our sport. It’s got such history with the house and it’s a really special event from a horse point of view because of the terrain,” he said.

“To win Burghley three times is something that has never really sunk in. It’s a bit weird even saying, and especially hearing it, because it’s such a difficult thing to do.

“It’s a childhood dream. It’s what every event rider wants to win in the world, or should want to win in the world.

“To have actually done that is very, very special.”

Competing across three disciplines of cross-country, show jumping and dressage, eventing is the ultimate equestrian test and there is no more iconic setting than Burghley.

When Huddersfield-born Townend first won in 2009 on Carousel Quest, it marked a particularly memorable win as it came at a pivotal time in his career.

“I was only 26 and had just won Badminton Horse Trials, had won a very valuable class in Cardiff at the Millenium Stadium and just bought a farm,” he recalled.

“So it was a bit of a whirlwind for a normal person from the outskirts of Huddersfield to all of a sudden winning a lot of money, buying a farm then winning Badminton and then Burghley.

“I was definitely on a roll and flying high. No wonder I lost the plot for a day or two after that. It was special and it was a very good, happy time and a very big party time in our lives.

“The day after I won Burghley I was due to go on Ready, Steady, Cook down in London. I woke up in the clothes I was partying in, someone picked me up and I went on the TV in the same clothes I was wearing the night before. They were pretty wild times.”

But Townend, who has won 101 FEI competitions and 13 British national titles, proved he could sustain such form with a sparkling career.

Having most recently won at Burghley in 2023 on Ballaghmor Class, he will return once more and face the new challenge of a reversed cross-country course for the 2025 event.

But Townend no doubt will relish the challenge as the last time the course ran in this direction, he took the victory in 2017 - Ballaghmor Class’ first in the competition.

“I’m very excited [about the change of direction]. Hopefully it bodes well that the course is running the way it is this time,” he said.

“I think it’s going to make it even more of a stamina test. I’ve not seen the course obviously, but I think that you go up Winner’s Avenue pretty early on which is a pretty long, big hill.

“So whoever wins Burghley this year, it’s going to be a hard-fought competition.”

He will have tough competition with reigning champion Ros Canter expected to be back to defend her crown.

But Townend knows as well as anyone else just what it takes to win at an event that represents the pinnacle of his sport.

“It takes a very special horse and rider combination to win it,” he asserted.

“It’s basically the ultimate equine athlete and for a lot of things to go right in preparation and on the day.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk