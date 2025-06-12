Business leader behind £1bn accounting group turns to golf with global Super League plan

The founder of one of the UK’s fastest-growing professional services networks has turned his attention to golf, launching an ambitious new tour that brings amateurs and professionals into direct competition at top international courses.

Feisal Nahaboo, the entrepreneur behind the Xeinadin accountancy group — valued at close to £1 billion last week — has now founded the European Players Super League (EPSL), a new commercial golf tour that has already attracted Ryder Cup captains, European Tour veterans, and Premier League stars.

EPSL’s model mixes elite competition with mass amateur participation. Around 70 events are planned across the year, operating under a Stableford individual play format, where professionals and amateurs compete on a single league table using a handicap system to level the playing field.

Confirmed participants are said to include Ryder Cup players Mark James, Ronan Rafferty, Oliver Wilson, Jamie Donaldson, Phillip Price and Peter Baker, along with European Tour winners Scott Drummond, Robert Rock, Steve Dodd, Jonathan Lomas and Dan Brooks. Well-known footballers such as Robbie Fowler, Andy Cole, Teddy Sheringham, Steve Staunton, Matt Le Tissier, Lee Dixon, Alan McInally, Ronnie Whelan, Steve McMahon, Jason McAteer, Bruce Grobbelaar, and Phil Babb are also part of the growing EPSL community, according to EPSL.

Events are already being staged at a number of prestigious venues, including Royal Birkdale, Formby, Southport and Ainsdale, Swinley Forest, Royal Lytham, Hollinwell, Hankley Common, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Moortown and Ganton.

Over 300,000 users have subscribed to EPSL’s YouTube channel since launch, supported by influencer Gary Beadle, who has more than six million followers and promotes the tour across social media platforms. The league says it is aiming to bring in up to 40,000 amateurs globally — potentially forming the largest amateur golfing community of its kind.

The concept has drawn strong backing from within the sport. Ryder Cup captain Mark James, now head of EPSL’s strategic board, told The European:

“The European Players Super League is a game-changer for golf, providing a platform for amateurs and professionals to compete together in a fun and exciting way. The pros love the format, and the amateurs are eager to take us on! Feisal has pulled off a great idea, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.

“I’ve been involved in many golf tours and events throughout my career, but the EPSL is the most exciting commercial golf tour I’ve seen in a long time. It’s grown at a rapid rate, attracting a substantial number of celebrities, business leaders, and professional golfers who are all eager to compete against each other on a regular basis.”

He added: “With Feisal Nahaboo at the helm the EPSL is poised for continued success. Feisal is a visionary leader who has a proven track record of building successful businesses. I have complete confidence in his ability to drive the EPSL forward and create a golfing phenomenon that will attract investors from around the world.

“Together, we’re creating a unique and exciting experience for golfers of all levels. With Feisal’s strategic leadership and my oversight of the golfing side of operations, we’re confident that the EPSL will become a household name in golf.

“The EPSL’s innovative format and rapid growth make it an attractive opportunity for investors and golfers alike. The future of golf is bright, and the EPSL is leading the way. We’re not just creating a golf tour – we’re creating a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about the game.”

Nahaboo said his previous record of unifying more than 120 independent firms into a single high-value accountancy network was now being applied to the sporting world.

“The golfing industry is ripe for disruption, with a clear gap in the market for a strategic consolidator,” he said.

“As a pioneer in this space, the EPSL is poised to capitalise on this opportunity. Having successfully consolidated 122 independent accountancy firms in a world-record-breaking year, I’m now applying the same strategy to golf. By joining forces with tour owners and offering share equity, we’re creating a wealth opportunity for those who partner with us.

“Our vision is to revolutionise the game by running Super League events inside membership clubs, touring globally, and hosting world cups with 400+ players. We’re on track to become the most innovative provider of golf tournaments to amateurs worldwide, and celebrities are taking notice.

“With a proven track record of founding a company that’s creating substantial value — nearly £1billion in the accountancy sector named Xeinadin — we’re confident that EPSL will become a household name in golf. We invite all golf players to join us on this exciting journey and be part of shaping the future of golf.”

EPSL is also planning expansion into the UAE, with the aim of acquiring large-scale amateur tours and onboarding an additional 2,000 players.

The group claims 350 CEOs in the region are set to join the league, with a number also backing the concept as investors or commercial sponsors. Further growth into Europe, Asia and Africa is said to be under discussion.

Live scoring, high-profile matches and business networking are all part of the experience being offered to participants. According to Nahaboo – who named Xeinadin after his children Zein and Nadine – the long-term aim is to establish the EPSL as a globally recognised platform for both amateur development and elite competition.

