Boss Chris Wilder was given five seconds of comedic relief on an otherwise bleak day for his Sheffield United side yesterday after an hilarious post-match mix-up by a radio reporter. The Blades chief was speaking after his side's 5-0 defeat at home to Brighton, which could largely be traced back to Mason Holgate's reckless red card just 12 minutes into the game.

There was little for boss Wilder to smile about, after injury had robbed him of more players in Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe from last weekend to join Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer on the sidelines. Long-serving local journalist Alan Biggs, a Blades columnist for The Star, was on radio duty and shared a hilarious clip on Twitter of him getting his injured players slightly mixed up and asking Wilder whether there was "any prospect of getting Archer and Cameron Diaz back quickly?"

"Cameron Diaz?" Wilder laughed back. "She can play up front for us! like that. You've brightened me up for five seconds!" Biggs later posted on Twitter: "Not been anything else to laugh about for United today so glad to cheer a few people up, including the manager (very briefly!)"

This was the third home game in a row that United have shipped five goals - a run that began with a 5-2 FA Cup defeat to Brighton - but Wilder is sure the outcome would have been different if United did not go down to 10 men against one of the best teams in the Premier League at passing the ball.

"He has apologised to the boys, he understands it and he is an experienced pro," Wilder said of Holgate. "He has got it wrong. I want us to be competitive, I want us to win tackles, we can't have a passive game. It is a competitive game, it is a not a non-contact game but we have to get that right, Mason has to get that right.

