Cameron Norrie hopes British crowd can rally behind him at Wimbledon

REUTERS (Via Beat Media Group subscription)

Cameron Norrie may not be the main attraction at Wimbledon anymore, but the former British No.1 hopes the home faithful can still get behind him this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Norrie may not be the main attraction at Wimbledon anymore, but the former British No.1 hopes the home faithful can still get behind him this summer.

The 29-year-old opened his Wimbledon campaign tucked away from view on Court 18, but was roared home by the British crowd as he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6(3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norrie used the court’s intimate confines to his advantage to rally past the Spaniard amidst searing heat to kick-off the most famous two weeks in tennis.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist now hopes he will have a greater stage when he takes on world No.12 Frances Tiafoe in the second on Wednesday, where he will look to use home advantage to its full effect.

“You have to use it,” he said. “You don't have that too often. You see people enjoying the tennis, getting behind you. It's a little bit different than the other slams. I enjoy it.

“People come here to enjoy the tennis and to get behind a player. I like to feed off their energy. I use my team, but it's also nice to kind of pick some random guys in the crowd loving the match, coming to really get competitive and supporting me. I love that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Court 18 was absolutely full, people watching on the balconies. I was just thinking, it's absolutely boiling here in Wimbledon, everyone is here supporting. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

“Hopefully I can have that again on Wednesday. Hopefully I'll be on Court 1. That's my favourite court here, so I would like to push for that.”

Norrie now faces big-serving American Tiafoe for a place in the third round, and the Brit will be hoping to match compatriot Dan Evans’ victory over the world No.12 at Queen’s a fortnight ago.

“We know each other quite well,” he revealed. “He's a really tricky player. He's got a huge serve and a really solid game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He loves the little kind of dropshots and the volleys. I think these one of the most talented players with those points.

“I'm really looking forward to playing him here. I've not played him in a big match in a while, so I think he's looking forward to playing me as well.”

Norrie is now the British No.3, with Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley rising above him in the rankings over the past year, but the 29-year-old insisted the number next to his name never bothered him.

Instead, he is simply happy to be back on home soil and taking on another Grand Slam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really love the grass here. I love the tournament,” he said. “I don't feel any different. I always feel really comfortable here at Wimbledon.

“I wanted to enjoy like a kid playing Wimbledon again. I was not thinking if I was British No.1 or British No.2. I was there to play and enjoy the match.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.