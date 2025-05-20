Cameron Norrie leads British charge as men’s entries for Lexus Ilkley Open confirmed

Norrie reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022 and is the British No.3 | Clive Brunskill - Getty Images

Norrie is joined by fellow Brit Billy Harris and Grand Slam winner Marin Cillic

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie will travel to Yorkshire next month among the top seeds as the LTA today confirmed the men’s entry list for the 2025 Lexus Ilkley Open.

Norrie, a former British number one and world number eight, has won five ATP Tour titles, including the Masters 1000 Indian Wells title in 2021, and reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Harris, whose last appearance in Ilkley came in qualifying in 2018, is hoping for a strong summer to break into the world’s top 100 for the first time, having reached three semi-finals on British grass last summer in Surbiton, Nottingham and Eastbourne, as well as a run to his first ATP Tour quarter final at Queen’s which included a career-best win over then world number 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Other players joining Norrie and Harris include 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who reached a career-high of number three in the world in 2018 and has a history on British grass, claiming the title in 2018 at the Queen’s Club in London, Australia’s Jason Kubler, a champion in Ilkley in 2023, and the USA’s Chris Eubanks, a former world number 29 and Wimbledon quarter finalist. Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak is the highest ranked player to enter the event, currently ranked 88 in the world.

The full entry list can be found here: Lexus Ilkley Open Tennis Event Player Entry List

As part of a revamped summer calendar announced by the LTA last year, the Lexus Ilkley Open has moved to the second week of June, and this year’s event features a WTA 125 level event for the first time alongside an ATP Challenger 125 draw, having previously been an ITF W100 level event. The WTA entry list was confirmed earlier this month, with Britain’s Harriet Dart and 2024 winner Rebecca Marino among the names set to compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rik Smith, Tournament Director of the Lexus Ilkley Open, said, “After recently confirming a strong WTA list, the entries for the men’s event mean spectators travelling to Ilkley this summer are in for a treat. To have the likes of Cam, who has been among the world’s best players for a number of years, and Billy, whose performance last year was one of the stories of the British grass court season, along with a great mix of established names and rising stars of the sport, shows the pull this event has, and that we can look forward to seeing world-class action on show.

Centre Court tickets start from £30, with grounds admission tickets starting from £17 for adults and £10 for kids. All tickets can be purchased on the LTA website.