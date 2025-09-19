Canada played with doubt in semi-final win, says Tessier

Canada will play in their second World Cup final on Saturday 27 September | World Rugby

Alex Tessier revealed Canada played without doubts in their barnstorming 34-19 semi-final win over defending Women’s Rugby World Cup champions New Zealand.

Tessier was the last of five try scorers for the Maple Leafs, with each effort a pulsating score. New Zealand crossed for three tries in response, but even Braxton-Sorensen McGee’s effort in the 65th minute came too late to deny Canada a place in their second World Cup final — and only a second-ever victory over the Black Ferns.

“We trust the processes, we trust our preparations, and it was confidence from minute one to minute 80,” said centre Tessier. “I think that was a similar feeling to what we had in our last two matches against them.

“I don’t think there are any doubts in our heads — we just really focused on what was next and on the task at hand. Each minute, we don’t look too far ahead. We like to take it one game at a time, one minute at a time, so it was the same today.”

Canada dominated from the whistle and went ahead when Justine Pelletier feigned a pass before bursting through a gap to score, with Sophie de Goede adding the extras. New Zealand were rocked further just three minutes later when Asia Hogan-Rochester was fed out wide and raced over in a move that has become as much her trademark as her glitter.

Nothing clicked for the Black Ferns, while Kevin Rouet’s side showed they could score in any fashion as a dozen phases culminated in the ball flying out wide to Florence Symonds, who raced over for Canada’s third. New Zealand had to respond and finally did — first through a massive carry from Georgia Ponsonby before Tanya Kalounivale bulldozed over, with Renee Holmes converting.

The breakneck tempo slowed, but a moment of magic from De Goede stretched the lead to 17 at half-time as she converted her own try. Tessier ensured the interval did not halt their momentum, side-stepping the New Zealand defence to score three minutes after the restart.

Fresh legs brought fresh impetus for New Zealand, who clawed back into the game first with a powerful Mikaele-Tu’u try and then a finish on the wing by Sorensen-McGee. Having defended for half an hour, Canada chose to kick for points as De Goede put her side three scores ahead — before they could finally savour the feeling of reaching a final for the first time since 2014.

Tessier added: “It was incredible, it was a whirlwind of emotion after the final whistle — obviously because we struggled in the last five minutes to close out the game. But it was a rollercoaster of emotion, and I am super proud of the girls, super proud of this team, where we have come from, and that we trust each other and the processes. We came away with the win tonight.

“I could not have asked for a better day.”

