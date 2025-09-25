Canada train in headphones to replicate Allianz Stadium atmosphere

(Photo by Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

England will be supported by record 82,000 crowd in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canada are preparing for the cauldron atmosphere of a Rugby World Cup final at a rocking Allianz Stadium by training in headphones blasting them with recorded crowd noises.

Kévin Rouet’s team – who remarkably crowdfunded their involvement in the tournament – take on England’s Red Roses in Saturday’s Twickenham showpiece in front of a sell-out crowd of 82,000, a new world record for women’s rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world number two side played New Zealand in front of a packed Stade de France in last year’s Olympic women’s sevens final, but Rouet acknowledges that taking on John Mitchell’s red-hot favourites, backed by a partisan home crowd, will be very different.

“The headphones were my idea, to try and get used to the noise and not being able to hear each other. We know that will be a big factor in this match,” said Rouet. “It’s the small details that matter when you get to this stage, but whether it works or not, who knows but we had fun and the girls enjoyed it.”

Asia Hogan-Rochester, a key part of the silver-medal-winning Olympic team, has caught the eye with some show-stopping performances in recent weeks.

Though nothing can truly prepare you for stepping into the Twickenham furnace, they are upbeat about springing a shock against an England side now unbeaten in 32 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a crowd gets that big, it’s all just noise and you can’t hear each other anyway,” said Hogan-Rochester.

“It was a really cool exercise to put the headphones on. It made us really focus on communication and I like how we read each other’s minds when we play.

“I don’t think you’ve seen everything from this team yet. We’re a squad that is playing without limits and we’ve still got a lot to give.”

Karen Paquin has ridden the rollercoaster with Canadian rugby since making her debut 12 years ago – and the 38-year-old is a surviving member of the team that lost to England in the final 11 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that the people from that [2014] team are all behind us big time,” she said. “We hear it, we feel it. But we’re focused on what’s happening here. It’s a different team, a different coach. Everything’s different.

“We’re preparing for the atmosphere to make sure we can hear each other and make the calls, stay calm, take the energy and not be overwhelmed by it.

“I’ve played in games where the crowd was hostile and I expect that to happen this weekend – the Allianz Stadium is their home patch but I’m sure the Canadians will make themselves heard. In Rio, when we played against Brazil at the Olympics, we were booed badly – it hurt my soul.

“We need to treat it as a normal game; we need to prep for it as best we can. Obviously, there are adaptations to different things, but if you change your whole process, it’s not going to work. We need to keep grinding, making the little details matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rouet is keeping his tactics close to his chest, but a fast start appears key. Both Australia and France showed how England could be rocked back in their recent games, only to run out of puff as the Red Roses relentlessly ground their way into top gear.

“We’ve had quite a good record of starting matches really well at this tournament; we’ve taken a lot of pride in that,” added Hogan-Rochester.

“We haven’t spoken about it explicitly, but that is a team value we hold – being brave from minute one to minute 80. We don’t want to wait to warm up. Let’s get going early.”

World Rugby has appointed Allianz as an Official Supporter of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. The agreement has included confirmation that Allianz Stadium will host the final of the tournament.