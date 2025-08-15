Ros Canter at her stables in Lincolnshire on Monday 31st March 2025 | James Watkins/Sportsbeat

Ros Canter has announced she is expecting her second child which means she will miss out on the opportunity to defend her European Championship crown

Despite being hot favourite to retain her European championship title in September, event rider Ros Canter will not be competing for Great Britain — after announcing she is expecting her second child.

The Agria FEI European Eventing Championships are returning to England for the first time in 20 years with Blenheim Palace set to host the competition in September.

Canter took home gold in the individual and team eventing at the 2023 European Championships in France on Lordships Graffalo.

The pair followed this up with victory at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials in 2024 – the horse’s first appearance at the event, and then victory at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials this year.

And Ros won a further five-star horse trial at Luhmuhlen in Germany, riding Izilot DHI. Remarkably, Ros was short-listed on three different horses for the European Championship team.

While Ros is undeniably at the peak of her powers, she has enjoyed incredible success since the birth of her daughter Ziggy, six years ago, and has spoken movingly about involving her daughter in conversations about what she does and why she does it.

“It's really exciting that the European Eventing Championships are coming to Britain and that my sponsor, Agria who is the UK’s only provider of lifetime equine insurance, is supporting such a major competition,” said Ros. “Of course, in one sense I’m sad not to be competing there, but my husband Chris, Ziggy and I are all very excited to be expecting another baby early in 2026.”

Reflecting on the significance of a home Europeans, Ros added:

“When we competed in Paris, the French crowd was just unbelievable, but they were that bit extra when the French came in.

“I can just imagine that the Brits will try and replicate that at Blenheim. That will be an amazing atmosphere to experience.”

Following her double gold in Europe, Canter went on to fulfil a lifelong dream and claim Olympic gold in the team eventing at Paris 2024, once again with Lordships Graffalo.

“The first emotion was probably relief. During the competition, there were a few ups and downs along the way that meant that I felt a lot of pressure right through until the end,” explained Canter.

“The moment we actually won the gold medal, it was just like, thank goodness we've done it and then you really get to enjoy it.

“The few hours after winning the gold medal were some of the most emotional, but the best emotions I've ever felt.

“[Olympic gold] was something that I really, really wanted to achieve. I've ticked that box and it's almost a little bit of a relief, to be honest.”

With the pressure of Olympic attainment now off her shoulders, Canter had been afforded a fresh perspective this season, and indeed won a hotly contested four-star competition at Hartpury a week before announcing her pregnancy.

“I've felt more open-minded about this year. I've really enjoyed riding and training my horses, thinking outside the box a little bit more,” she added.

Eventing, which sees horse and rider compete across three disciplines of cross-country, dressage and show jumping, incurs a huge amount of sacrifice for those at the top of the sport.

Canter herself juggles competing for the sport’s highest honours with raising her six-year-old daughter, Ziggy.

“Ziggy is actually really proud of me, which is nice. She was really excited about the Olympics,” she said.

“A few months before, I was creeping out at 5am to go to the gym like I do, and she woke up and wanted to come with me and didn't understand why I was always leaving.

“So, I sat down, and I explained to her what the Olympics were and why it was important and that it was a dream.

“From that moment on, she got really behind it. She watched it on the telly. She thought that when I got my medal and I was waving, I was looking straight at her, so that was nice.”

Canter expects to be at Blenheim on foot supporting Team GB and her sponsors, Agria, while the focus for the next few months falls on family more than sport.

“I will certainly be cheering my team mates on — just without the pressure and the nerves!”

The Agria FEI European Eventing Championships at Blenheim Palace take place from 18-21 September.