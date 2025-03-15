Carabao Cup Final: Win or lose, Eddie's a star

Clinton Morrison

Newcastle United look to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, and regardless of the outcome, Eddie Howe has proved all doubters wrong.

That’s the view of Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison who has praised the man who took over the reigns at St James’ Park from Steve Bruce in 2021.

Speculation still surrounds Howe’s long-term future at the club, despite reaching two finals in three years and steering the club towards a top four finish in the Premier League.

“I think it's [the final] massive for Eddie Howe. I think they've had a great season,” said Morrison. “They're still in with a chance of finishing with Champions League football and I think he's done well, even with the injuries that he's had this season, they still managed to contain that consistency all season and to get them to this stage is fantastic.

“It's going to be a hard game, even harder now after Liverpool losing to PSG. It'll be a great day for Newcastle fans and obviously for Eddie Howe, because I think his journey at Newcastle has been very good. Everyone knows that he is a very good manager, that's why he was targeted for the England job.”

A win at the national stadium would reward a Newcastle fan base that hasn’t seen its side win a major trophy since the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 and the 1955 FA Cup. The Geordies have lost five finals since then including the League Cup final in 2023 when they lost to 2-0 to Manchester United.

“it’s a massive game for Newcastle,” Morrison added. “Their fans have been waiting for this for so many years. It could be time for players in Newcastle to become legends at that football club so it's a difficult one.

“Despite losing to PSG, I still make Liverpool favourites. I still think they've got enough quality. They have a few injuries and suspensions to deal with, which is a huge blow to them because I would have liked to see Newcastle with their best eleven take on Liverpool's best eleven.”

