Carly Telford: Role models are vital to 'empower' girls in sport

Carly Telford wants to keep smashing barriers preventing girls from playing football

Carly Telford is aiming to keep smashing down barriers preventing women pursuing their footballing dreams and urged young girls to see ‘differences as superpowers’.

A 2024 study by Sure found that girls in the UK who play football remain more likely to feel represented by male athletes than female ones while research has shown half of young girls see very few female role models in sport.

Telford and Chelsea are partnering with Sure to give young girls the authentic role models they deserve in a sport that is growing exponentially.

“So many girls still have barriers to entry, whether that's from sweating, whether that's from clubs to join, not enough coaches, or role models,” said Telford.

“Having role models is super important, not only so girls can aspire to be Lionesses, but also just empower them to feel confident, to feel like they can do it, and that gives them life skills in the longer term as well.

“When you go to school, or you go into a club, you realise quite quickly that you're not all the same. You're right-footed, someone's left, someone's from a different place, someone's got different boots on, or looks a different way, too.

“Being able to show those authentic stories and cases throughout the professional elite level, helps girls at a younger level understand that they're also different, but their differences are their superpowers.”

Such a message was the flavour of the day at Sure’s Breaking Limits Pitch Day, hosted at Stamford Bridge.

Young children, including members of Girls United, were given the opportunity to play on the pitch at the home of the Women’s Super League champions and meet former Chelsea shot stopper Telford.

“This is about helping young people feel like they have the confidence and the opportunity to be physically active,” explained Emily Heath, Global Brand Director at Sure.

“It is a special opportunity for these young people from some of our NGO partners to just have a moment where one, they can just have a completely special experience, a real treat.

“Secondly, to really believe that they belong and that they can dream about the fact that one day they might play on Stamford Bridge pitch, or one day they might be able to work in a job that's behind the scenes.

“It's about showing them that that is possible. That's what Sure is trying to do with this event.”

With Telford on hand to give out medals, those participating were able to speak directly to a former Lioness and see what can be possible.

Sure found 67% of UK girls say seeing female role models inspires them to practice and improve and Heath added: “We all remember from when we were kids that teacher, that community worker or even that famous athlete that we looked up to or that person that helped you believe that you could do something.

“The role we're trying to do is to act in a way that we can facilitate and draw attention to all the role models needed within the sport on a wider scale, but also the ones that are already there.

“Role models have so much potential to create something where you truly just believe that you can do something and that shouldn't be underestimated.”

