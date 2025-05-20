Cartmel Racecourse chosen to host opening fixture of inaugural National Championship

Cartmel Racecourse will host the very first race of the newly launched RCA Summer Jumps Championship, kicking off what promises to be a thrilling new chapter in British summer jump racing.

Set against the backdrop of the Cumbrian fells at the heart of iconic Cartmel village the historic racecourse will open the championship during its May Bank Holiday Weekend fixture on Saturday, May 24 drawing racing fans from near and far for a celebration of sport, tradition, and summer excitement.

The RCA Summer Jumps Championship, a brand-new initiative led by the Racecourse Association (RCA), aims to shine a brighter spotlight on summer jump racing across the UK. The series will bring together top tier jump racing events from May to September, encouraging new and returning audiences to enjoy the unique atmosphere of summer jump racing.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Cartmel has been chosen to launch this innovative new championship," said Geraldine McKay, Director of Racing at Cartmel Racecourse. "It’s recognition of the electric atmosphere our race days generate and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in making Cartmel a standout destination on the summer racing calendar."

The opening race of the championship will carry added significance, with points awarded to horses, trainers, and jockeys as they compete throughout the summer season for prestigious championship honours. Cartmel's lively crowds, family-friendly setting, and famously festive atmosphere make it the perfect launchpad for the series.

Fans can expect all the hallmark Cartmel traditions — picnics and parties around the course, thrilling races, and a warm welcome — now with the added buzz of being the opening act in a national racing series.

Tickets for the May fixture are available now at www.cartmel-racecourse.co.uk. Racing fans are encouraged to book now to be part of this historic moment for both Cartmel and British racing.