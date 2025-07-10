Caster Semenya wins partial victory in fight for fair hearing on athletics ban
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) sided with the South African runner and ruled that she didn’t get a fair hearing during her appeal against World Athletics regulations.
Semenya has been effectively banned since 2019, when World Athletics brought in rules restricting testosterone levels for female athletes. Semenya was born with differences of sexual development (DSD), and naturally had higher testosterone above the threshold.
The South African won gold in the 800m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games, and is a 3x world champion at the distance, but hasn’t competed since 2019 and has been enthralled in a seven year court battle.
Semenya appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2019, and then the Swiss Federal Supreme Court in 2020, but was unsuccessful.
She is still banned from athletics, however this could lead on to further legal challenges.
The South African said: "It's a battle for human rights now. It's not about competing. It's about putting athletes' rights first. It's about the protection of athletes.”
Semenya isn’t the only athlete with DSD to cause controversy. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was at the centre of controversy as she won gold in the women's 66 kg boxing event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with several people, such as JK Rowling and Elon Musk accusing her of being a man.