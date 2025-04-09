Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was all change at the top of Championship last night but, as managers and fans react furiously, are officials having too much influence on the chase for automatic promotion to the Premier League?

After a busy Tuesday night, Leeds went top of the Championship after winning by - controversially - just one goal at Middlesborough, Burnley sit in second after only managing a 0-0 draw against Derby County, and Sheffield United drop to third following their loss 0-1 at home to Millwall.

These days manager and player critique of officials often starts with 'I don't want to get in trouble but ..." Yet, sometimes it is simply too difficult for them to give their honest opinion when they feel hard done by.

For Leeds, Daniel James scored the game’s only goal inside two minutes yet most fans are convinced the correct result was actually 3-0. Leeds had two goals wrongly disallowed for offside. The first saw Ao Tanaka tap in a Solomon cross - and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, it was later noted that was the same assistant who wrongly disallowed goals against Coventry City and Millwall over the past two months.

Patrick Bamford then came on as substitute and finished off a sweeping late counter-attack - only for the other assistant referee to incorrectly call for offside. How did The Whites react?

In a post on Instagram, Bamford took a swipe at the officials for ruling out what would have been his first goal of the season. Alongside a few pictures from the night, he wrote: “A privilege to make my 200th appearance tonight @Leedsunited. Great to finish it with 3 points and a goal (rolling eyes emoji)…We keep going. #ALAW (blue heart, white heart, yellow heart)”.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Leeds United FC at Riverside Stadium on April 8, 2025 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Manager Daniel Farke was not impressed: "I can't do anything because right now if I would be here with a big speech then I'd probably have to watch the next game from the gantry. I know it's a really difficult job but I'm really struggling. Two disallowed goals. The second [Bamford's] was perhaps tight. What I don't understand, we have this rule if it's in doubt give it to the offence. It seems the assistant waves the flag that he's a bit in the spotlight.

“I'm really struggling to find proper words for having the same assistant ruling out three good goals in eight weeks for offside. If they were difficult to see I could live with this. Why do we keep sending this assistant to games for Leeds United? If he is there out of coincidence with mistakes against us, at some point you should protect him. I'm not sure why he's always the assistant for us and rules out goals that should stand. We're playing for such a big reward, going up to the Premier League, millions of pounds.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was not impressed | Sportimage

Over at Bramall Lane, Blades manager Chris Wilder did not mince his words about the referee after his decision not to award his team a penalty in their defeat to Millwall. The Star reports that "they could and probably should have had the chance to get back into it from 12 yards". Millwall skipper Jake Cooper dragged Anel Ahmedhodzic to the ground at a corner, having been warned by referee Allison moments earlier about pulling the Bosnian’s shirt.

Asked if his side should have had a penalty, Wilder said: “One hundred per cent. I'm not a fan of the referee. I don't think I should get into trouble on that one, if I'm being honest, either. I wasn't a fan of him last season when he refereed us against Luton and was asking for Ross Barkley's shirt.

“I don't know whose shirt he was after today. Maybe the shirt on Anel's back that got absolutely ripped to pieces. I think especially with the situation we had against Middlesbrough, you're looking for consistency. But I always think he wants to be the star of the show. So I knew what was coming and I wasn't surprised.”

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans at full time following the draw with Derby County. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

As for Burnley, they have the opportunity to reclaim top spot when they play first on Friday night, and seem to have avoided too much ref drama last night.

Manager Scott Parker expects his players to remain stable. He said: “I'm confident. Of course, you face different problems psychologically at this back end of the season. You've seen it throughout the years in teams that are in and around fighting for certain things and I know how important it is. My experiences tell me that."

Leeds host Preston North End and Sheffield United travel to Plymouth Argyle, both on Saturday lunchtime. There's a lot to play for and all we can hope is that the players have more influence than the officials.