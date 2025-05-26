Chandler Cunningham-South winning fitness battle ahead of big England summer

Chandler Cunningham-South of England (Harlequins) stands before kickoff during the Guinness Men's Six Nations Championship Round 4 match between England and Italy at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, London, on March 9, 2025. | Action Foto Sport via Reuters Connect

Chandler Cunningham-South is targeting a return to fitness with England after being kept out with a calf injury

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chandler Cunningham-South believes he is winning his fitness battle as he bids to play a prominent part in England’s busy summer schedule.

The Harlequins starlet may only be 22 but his 16 caps made him one of the more experienced players in the 33-man training squad who gathered at Pennyhill Park in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham-South was there to continue his rehabilitation from a calf injury and he is excited about what the young group can do in the tour of Argentina and the USA.

"Where we can go next as a team is exciting," he said. "We've got a lot of young boys coming through, which is excellent, and I'm just excited to be a part of it, to be honest.

"There's lots of new competition, given all the new lads around, and everyone wants to play, so it'll be good.

"I'm just continuing my rehab and hopefully it keeps progressing so I'm ready for the summer. It's getting better, and I ran on Monday, so I'm there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham-South has become an increasingly prominent part of Steve Borthwick’s plans, with his ability to cover second row and back row proving invaluable.

He scored twice against Australia last autumn and repeated the trick against Wales in Round 5 of the Six Nations earlier this year.

Though Cunningham-South's place on the summer tour may therefore seem inevitable, he could arrive having not played any rugby for two months if he misses Harlequins' final game of the Premiership season against Bristol Bears.

The England XV v France XV game at Allianz Stadium on June 21 would therefore become crucial for Cunningham-South's readiness to face a top-class Argentina side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England last faced Los Pumas away from home in 2017, a tour that proved crucial to the development of the likes of Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, with Cunningham-South hoping to follow in their footsteps this time around.

Borthwick said: “Players emerged in that series against Argentina and really staked their claim two years out from the World Cup and became really important, influential players for England at the 2019 World Cup.

"I have no doubt there will be players who emerge and stake their claim this summer, and say 'I want to be part of that team in 2027'.

“I'm looking forward to that. The enthusiasm, the energy and the excitement these young players bring is really, really impressive."

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets