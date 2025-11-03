Charlie Aldridge ready for more after stellar year on the cross-country track

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The 24-year-old mountain bike star punched his ticket to the top of the World Cup podium for the first time in 2025, winning maiden golds in both the cross-country and short track formats.

It was just part of a consistent year that has propelled Aldridge further into the sporting spotlight, with the Perth native adding double national titles and a European XCO silver medal to his collection. And finally crossing off an elusive XCO World Cup victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne less than a month ago was the cherry on top.

"Winning in Canada the other weekend was great," he said. "That was my main goal of the season and so to pull it off in the last race of the season and have a big party afterwards was class.

"I just couldn't believe it and was so happy I finally had done it. I've been racing elite for three years now and I didn't want to be one of those guys who was just forever second. I've kept pushing and pushing for that World Cup win so to finally pull it off was such a good feeling."

Aldridge's international achievements are just one jewel in his mountain bike crown this season, winning both cross-country and short track national titles in Cornwall. With tough competition from Corran Carrick-Anderson and Cameron Orr, the Paris 2024 Olympian showcased his credentials to take home the spoils.

And with two-time Olympic champion Tom Pidcock missing from the start line, it was all or nothing for the Cannondale Factory Racing athlete. "There was quite a lot of pressure on nationals this year," said Aldridge.

"I knew I could win it and so that meant that I had to win it and get the stripes back. I always think that National Champs is one of the hardest races of the year, everyone turns up and you're racing against your mates.

"The short track especially was a really hard race this time round, almost as hard as a World Cup. It was a really fun weekend, and it was brilliant to come away with both golds."

Following his 2025 success, Aldridge has been nominated for the National Champion of the Year, supported by Lloyds, at the upcoming British Cycling Awards. The award aims to recognise and celebrate national champions achievements across the domestic competition season and work in building the foundations of their sport.

"It's very exciting to be nominated for this award," he said. "There's a lot of national champions in the UK and they're all really good so it's a tough competition. I just want more of the same now. This time last year, after Olympics and Worlds, I was done. I was so tired.

"Whereas now, I'm enjoying my off-season but really excited to get back on the bike and go again. There are a lot of big goals up coming up with LA 2028 the main one. I've done a rehearsal by competing at Paris 2024 and the qualification starts next year, so it will come around really quickly."

