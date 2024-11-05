Chaudry hopeful of representing England at pickleball European championships

Louis Laville (left) and James Chaudry (right) | Pickleball England/Paul Currie

Chaudry won double gold at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton

James Chaudry is hopeful of achieving the highest honour of representing his country after double gold at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals.

The 31-year-old ranks as one of the nation's premier pickleball professionals and is in contention to represent England at the inaugural European Pickleball Championships in his hometown of Southampton later this month.

After winning men's doubles gold alongside Louis Laville and becoming mixed doubles champion with Thaddea Lock, Chaudry has put himself in pole position to be selected.

“There isn't a bigger honour than to represent your country at anything," he said. “It would mean everything to represent England and go to this event.

“It's in my hometown as well so it would mean even more to represent England there.

“The competition's a lot tougher now and a year ago the team selects itself but now there's a bigger pool of players and it's tight for those spots.

“There's no time off on the court anymore.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

He added: “I always enjoy being up here. Great venue, great people. It's one of Pickleball England's showcase tournaments.

“Nationals are always important for every player at every level because you can play at every category and every skill bracket so it's a really great environment to be around.

“The way they're set up at the moment really makes it a coming together of everyone around the country.

“That's unique from other sports in that there are qualifying events or regional events to get through to a nationals and it's very rare that you can have everyone who plays pickleball able to come to the same event.

“If you're a 30-year-old professional, you could be playing on the court next to a 70-year-old and I think that's really unique about the sport.”

