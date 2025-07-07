Chelsea expect Arsenal bid for Noni Madueke

Arsenal are expected to send their opening bid to Chelsea for Noni Madueke after agreeing personal terms with the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, The England international has committed to a five-year deal until June 2030 and is open to a move across the capital.

Multiple sources suggest that all parties feel like a deal is possible due to the strong relationship between both clubs, with Arsenal recently signing Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea earlier this transfer window.

Chelsea haven’t been formally approached by Arsenal, but expect to get over £50m or the 23-year-old winger, who they signed for £26m in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven.

After a series of attacking signings, including Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, Madueke has fallen down the Chelsea pecking order, and the Blues are open to selling him. He came on as a sub in Chelsea’s quarter final game against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup.

Madueke scored seven goals and assisted three in the league last season.

The Gunners look to bolster their attacking options, having signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi for £51m, and are in advanced talks to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are coming off their third successive trophyless season finishing second in the Premier League, and look to challenge for the league again next season.