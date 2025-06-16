Chelsea vs LAFC match preview: Where to watch and team news

Liam Delap

Chelsea will begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Monday evening against American side Los Angeles FC, with an 8pm kick off. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where to Watch:

The game will kick off at 20:00 Bst, taking place at the 75,000 capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

For fans who live in the UK, the game will be shown on Channel 5. In Ireland, the game will be broadcast on DAZN.

Olivier Giroud (Photo by Getty Images)

Chelsea team News:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Enzo Maresca had a number of tough choices to make when choosing his 32-man squad for the tournament.

New recruits Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo could all make their competitive debuts for the Blues tonight after being included in the squad.

The same cannot be said for Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling, who have all been left at home by Maresca.

Moses Caicedo (Photo by Getty Images)

It is expected that Chelsea will field a strong side against LAFC, with the likes of Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Moses Caicedo and Cole Palmer all expected to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the most interesting selection will be up front, with Maresca having to choose between last season’s main option Nicholas Jackson and new recruit Liam Delap, who signed last week from Ipswich for £30 million.

About the Opponents:

LAFC qualified for the Club World Cup 16 days ago after beating Club America 2-1. The American side was only founded in 2018, making this their first ever Club World Cup.

Fans of the Premier League will almost certainly recognise two of LAFC’s high profile stars, Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. Lloris has been excellent so far for the black and golds, whereas ex-Chelsea man Giroud has only scored 5 times in 33 appearances.

Elsewhere in the tournament:

Elsewhere in the Club World Cup, Boca Juniors will face Benfica at 23:00. Yesterday, German giants FC Bayern won 10-0 against semi-professional side Auckland City, and European champions PSG coasted past Atletico Madrid with a 4-0 victory.