The latest news from day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

Are you ready for the famous roar? Yes, it’s day one of this year’s Cheltenham Festival as the eyes of the horse racing world descend on Gloucestershire for the next four days.

There will be plenty of excitement and anticipation around the famous old course as one of the true highlights of the racing calendar gets underway on Tuesday afternoon - but there will also be sadness as the racing world remembers the life of jockey Michael O’Sullivan, who lost his life last month after a fall.

There will be several highlights during a packed afternoon of racing - but it is one of the sport’s true superstars that tops the bill as Constitution Hill returns to Cheltenham after missing out on last year’s festival after a blood test showed signs of an infection just days before the racing got underway. However, that is far from the only race to watch on Tuesday - so here is what you can see over the coming hours.

1.20pm: Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

The curtain-raiser to the festival as an action-packed four days of racing gets underway and we get to hear one of the most famous roars in world sport for the first time this year. Kopek Des Bordes is the favourite to be first past the post in this one and with good reason after an impressive in a Grade 1 win at Leopardstown last month. Romeo Coolio could provide the main challenge - but it’s hard to look beyond the clear favourite. There is extra poignancy to this one after the race was named after jockey Michael O’Sullivan, who lost his life after a fall at Thurles last month.

Forecasts: Kopek Des Bordes (10/11), Workahead (11/2), Romeo Coolio (6/1), William Munny (7/1), Salvator Mundi (12/1), Irancy (14/1), Tripoli Flyer (25/1), Karbau (33/1), Karniquet (33/1), Funiculi Funicula (50/1), Sky Lord (50/1), Tutti Quanti (66/1)

2pm: My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

Majborough heads into the race looking to make it three from three over fences - but L’eau Du Sud is also aiming to preserve a perfect record with impressive wins at Sandown, Cheltenham and Warwick over the last six months.

Forecasts: Majborough (4/7), L'eau Du Sud (9/2), Jango Baie (7/1), Only By Night (10/1), Touch Me Not (14/1)

2.40pm: Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

There are a whole host of contenders for what feels like a very open Ultima Handicap Chase and Britain looks to continue its recent dominance of the race. Katate Dori is our pick to claim the honours - but the likes of Crebilly, Broadway Coy and The Changing Man all have more than credible claims.

Forecasts: The Changing Man (6/1), Katate Dori (7/1), Broadway Boy (7/1), Crebilly (8/1), Whistle Stop Tour (8/1), The Short Go (10/1), Henry's Friend (12/1), Myretown (12/1), King Turgeon (14/1), Sequestered (14/1), Malina Girl (14/1), Famous Bridge (16/1), Search For Glory (20/1), Happygolucky (20/1), Trelawne (25/1), Victtorino (25/1), Grandeur D'ame (33/1), Stay Away Fay (33/1), Zanahiyr (33/1), Richmond Lake (33/1), Frero Banbou (50/1), Straw Fan Jack (50/1), Guard Your Dreams (50/1), Farouk D'Alene (50/1)

3.20pm: Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) (Grade 1)

Lossiemouth will go off as clear favourite - but a recent fall in the Irish Champion Hurdle may well have cast a little doubt amongst the punters. Stablemate Jade De Grugy leads the contenders - but for us, Lossiemouth still has enough power and class to take this one.

Forecasts: Lossiemouth (4/6), Jade De Grugy (9/2), July Flower (8/1), Joyeuse (10/1), Kala Conti (16/1), Take No Chances (20/1), Dysart Enos (25/1), Jetara (25/1), Queens Gamble (33/1), Gala Marceau (50/1), Casa No Mento (100/1)

4pm: Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1)

The one many have been waiting as Constitution Hill, one of Horse Racing’s true stars, returns to Cheltenham. The Nico de Boinville ride may well have missed last year’s festival - but has been exceptional in a Christmas Hurdle win at Kempton and Unibet Hurdle victory at Cheltenham earlier this year. Brighterdaysahead and last year’s winner State Man head the other contenders - but it’s hard to look beyond the star of the show.

Forecasts: Constitution Hill (8/13), Brighterdaysahead (2/1), State Man (8/1), Burdett Road (33/1), Golden Ace (33/1), Winter Fog (66/1), King Of Kingsfield (100/1)

4.40pm: Hallgarten And Novum Wines Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Registered As The Fred Winter) (Premier Handicap)

Willie Mullins has surprisingly little success in this one, despite Ireland’s impressive performances in recent years. However, we think that could change with Murcia, who impressed on soft ground at Naas last month and has shown signs of promise.

Forecasts: Stencil (5/1), Total Look (6/1), Beyond Your Dreams (6/1), Puturhandstogether (7/1), Hot Fuss (10/1), Sony Bill (10/1), Murcia (10/1), Liam Swagger (14/1), Wendrock (16/1), Quantock Hills (16/1), Luker's Tipple (20/1), Teriferma (20/1), Holy See (20/1), Turn And Finish (25/1), Solar Drive (25/1), Robbies Rock (25/1), Slurricane (25/1), Kool One (33/1), Static (33/1), Mister Cessna (50/1), Lavender Hill Mob (50/1), Moutarde (66/1)

5.20pm: Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase

A fascinating National Hunt Challenge Cup lies in wait and it appears to be wide open as ever. Haiti Couleurs took the honours over 25f at Cheltenham in December and that has maybe played on the bookmakers minds. Transmission, who finished second in the same race, could well go one better this time around.

Forecasts: Haiti Couleurs (7/2), Now Is The Hour (9/2), Transmission (5/1), Gericault Roque (8/1), Captain Cody (8/1), Resplendent Grey (10/1), Will Do (10/1), Hasthing (14/1), No Time To Wait (20/1), Herakles Westwood (20/1), Kyntara (20/1), Stuzzikini (25/1), Klarc Kent (33/1), In d'Or (33/1), Duffle Coat (33/1), Rock My Way (50/1), Jupiter Allen (50/1), Caesar Rock (66/1)