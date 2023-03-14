Cheltenham Festival Day One: Racecards, tips and latest results

Horse racing latest with all of the runners and riders on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

One of the biggest weeks in the horse racing calendar has finally arrived as the eagerly-anticipated Cheltenham Festival gets underway.

There are so many big questions to be answered over the coming four days as over 280,000 spectactors are set to make their way to their famous old racecourse - and one of those major questions will be answered on day one when the unbeaten Constitution Hill looks to extend that unblemished record in the Champion Hurdle. A staggering performance to come home as winner by around 22 lengths in last year’s Supreme Novices Hurdle, the biggest threat to the 6-year-old could be the weather, with an unpredictable forecast meaning a soft ground is likely.

It is sure to be an action-packed day one as we get ready to hear that famous Cheltenham roar once again - so we are under starter’s orders, let’s take a look at the action taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

1.30: SkyBet Supreme Novices Hurdle RESULT (14 ran)

1st: Marine Nationale (9/2) 2nd: Facile Vega (9/4f) 3rd: Diverge (25/1)

2.10pm: Arkle Chase (1m 7f 199yds)

1. Ballybreeze (R T Dunne - S Drinkwater) 200/1 2. Dysart Dynamo (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 6/1 3. El Fabiolo (P Townend - W P Mullins) 5/4 4. Ha D’or (S F O’Keefe - W P Mullins) 100/1 5. Hollow Games (D N Russell - G Elliott) 33/1 6. Jonbon (A Coleman - N J Henderson) 7/4 7. Saint Roi (M P Walsh - W P Mullins) 8/1 8. Straw Fan Jack (S Houlihan - S Lewis) 100/1 9. Effernock Fizz (S Ewing - C Collins) 150/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip - Jonbon (7/4)

There are several options in what looks like a keenly-contested Arkle Chase but we are going for Jonbon to give Nicky Hendersonthe first part of what could be a memorable first day of the festival by edging out the likes of El Fabiolo, Saint Roi and Dysart Dynamo - with the latter pair worth an each-way bet.

2.30pm: Ultimata Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

1. Fanion D’estruval (L Turner - V Williams) 25/1 2. Happygolucky (D Bass - K C Bailey) 16/1 3. Remastered (D Noonan - D Pipe) 25/1 4. The Big Breakaway (B Powell - J Tizzard) 16/1 5. Threeunderthrufive (A Heskin - P F Nicholls) 18/1 6. Fastorslow (J J Slevin - M Brassil) 8/1 7. The Goffer (D Russell - G Elliott) 14/1 8. Tea Clipper (S Sheppard - T Lacey) 33/1 9. Into Overdrive (J Hamilton - M Walford) 8/1 10. Corach Rambler (D R Fox - L V Russell) 11. Cloudy Glen (C Deutsch - V Williams) 22/1 12. Nassalam (J E Moore - G L Moore) 9/1 13. Karl Philippe (J Hogan - F O’Brien) 66/1 14. Top Ville Ben (T Dowson - P A Kirby) 33/1 15. Monbeg Genius (J O’Neill Jnr - J O’Neill) 7/1 16. Good Boy Bobby (D A Jacob - N A Twiston-Davies) 33/1 17. Oscar Elite (H Cobden - J Tizzard) 12/1 18. Iceo Madrik (J Tudor - D Pipe) 66/1 19. Laskalin (S Quinlan - V Williams) 50/1 20. Harper’s Brook (T Cannon - B Pauling) 40/1 21. Fantastikas (S Twiston-Davies - N Twiston-Davies) 14/1 22. The Wolf (P J Brennan - O Murphy) 33/1 23. Glamorgan Duke (D Gilligan - P J Gilligan) 66/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: The Goffer (14/1 E/W)

In an extremely open Handicap Chase, there are several options that catch the eye but we are looking for each-way value in Davey Russell on board The Goffer. That same combination brought a win last time out at Leopardstown in February and although repeating that success feels unlikely, a placed finish is not out of the question.

3.30pm: Champion Hurdle (2m 0f 87yds)

WINNER: Nico de Boinville riding Constitution Hill easily win The Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park Racecourse in December Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

1. Constitution Hill (N de Bonville - N Henderson) 4/11 2. I Like To Move It (S Twiston-Davies - N A Twiston-Davies) 28/1 3. Jason the Militant (J Williamson - P A Kirby) 200/1 4. Not So Sleepy (J J Burke - H Morrison) 150/1 5. State Man (P Townend - W P Mullins) 10/3 6. Vauban (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 18/1 7. Zanahiyr (D N Russell - G Elliott) 80/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Constitution Hill (4/11)

The undoubted highlight of day one is Constitution Hill looking to maintain a perfect record in the Champion Hurdle. Will go off as a very short price favourite and will meet competition in State Man but we think Nico de Bonville will have enough to get another win for a true star of the jumps.

4.10pm: Mares Hurdle (2m 3f 200yds)

History maker Rachael Blackmore will return to Gloucestershire this week

1. Brandy Love (P Townend - W P Mullins) 7/1 2. Echoes in Rain (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) 10/1 3. Epatante (A Coleman - N J Henderson) 9/1 4. Honeysuckle (R Blackmore - H de Bromhead) 5/2 5. Love Envoi (J J Burke - H Fry) 17/2 6. Marie’s Rock (N de Bonville - N J Henderson) 11/4 8. Queen’s Brook (D N Russell - G Elliott) 20/1 9. Shewearsitwell (D E Mullins - W P Mullins) 28/1 10. Theatre Glory (D A Jacob - N J Henderson) 40/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Honeysuckle (5/2)

Sixteen wins from a possible 18 is a remarkable record for the 9-year-old star but Rachael Blackmore will head into the Mares Hurdle looking to claim a first win in three after placed finishes at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse over the last four months. A well-timed return to winning ways.

4.50pm: Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (2m 0f 87yds)

1. Mctigue (D Meyler - E Mullins) 100/1 2. Tekao (M P Walsh - W P Mullins) 3/1 3. Perseus Way (J E Moore - G L Moore) 10/1 4. Sir Allen (D E Mullins - A Slattery) 10/1 5. Byker (P Byrnes - C Byrnes) 6/1 6. Risk Belle (L P Dempsey - W P Mullins) 12/1 7. Punta Del Este (H Skelton - D Skelton) 16/1 8. Bad (R Blackmore - B Pauling) 7/1 9. Samuel Spade (L Morgan - B Pauling) 20/1 10. Jazzy Matty (M J M O’Sullivan - G Elliott) 16/1 11. Metamoropheus (S W Flanagan - P Nolan) 20/1 12. Action Motion (H Swan - D Hogan) 100/1 14. Mighty Mo Missouri (C Smithers - J Harrington) 40/1 15. Fils de Roi (P J Brennan - F O’Brien) 66/1 16. Afadil (H Cobden - P F Nicholls) 20/1 17. Gordons Aura (S Ewing - G Elliott) 66/1 18. Shared (P O’Brien - H Derham) 50/1 19. Ludus (J C Gainford - G Elliott) 33/1 20. Sundial (S D Torrens - P Roche) 16/1 21. Mr Freedom (R T Dunne - S West) 40/1 22. Romancero Le Dun (D Noonan - Mrs J Williams) 40/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Bad (15/2)

Tekao and Byker will lead the market going into this one but we are looking beyond and tipping Rachael Blackmore to lead Bad home and build on what we think will be another memorable ride on Honeysuckle.

5.30pm: National Hunt Chase (3m 5f 201yds)

1. Chemical Energy (J J Codd - G Elliott) 10/1 2. Coolvalla (J Newman - C Gordon) 28/1 3. Fakiera (D G Lavery - G Elliott) 40/1 4. Gaillard Du Mesnil (P W Mullins - W P Mullins) Evens 5. Mahler Mission (J C Barry - J C McConnell) 13/2 6. Maniello (G Andrews - B Pauling) 100/1 7. Minella Crooner (B O’Neill - G Elliott) 7/1 8. Mister Coffey (D O’Connor - N J Henderson) 9/1 9. Tenzing (N McParlan - W P Mullins) 8/1 10. Bellatrixsa (L Turner - V Williams) 125/1

Odds correct at the time of publishing

Tip: Gaillard Du Mesnil (Evens)