Cheltenham Festival: Day Three preview, tips, racecards, odds and forecasts

All of the information you need ahead of the penultimate day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The penultimate day of what has already been a dramatic Cheltenham Festival is already here and there is plenty of action to look forward to this afternoon.

Gordon Elliott’s attempts to land the Stayers’ Hurdle will see Teahupoo in the limelight but there is much excitement surrounding JonnyWho and Sixandahalf as they look to take the honours in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase and Mares Novices Hurdle respectively. There is also the Pertemps Network Final, Ryanair Chase, Plate Handicap Chase and Novices' Handicap Chase to look forward to on what could be another huge day for race lovers cross the globe.

1.20pm: Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered As The Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle)

Sixandahalf could well go off as clear favourite here but we like the looks of Karoline Banbou after impressive places at Saint-Cloud, FontaineBleu and Naas and a win at Fairyhouse last month.

Forecasts: Sixandahalf (11/4), Galileo Dame (4/1), Aurora Vega (6/1), Karoline Banbou (13/2), Maughreen (7/1), Jubilee Alpha (10/1), Diva Luna (10/1), Just A Rose (16/1), Air Of Entitlement (16/1), Venusienne (20/1), Hollygrove Cha Cha (25/1), Kimi De Mai (33/1), Bluey (33/1), Magic McColgan (33/1), Karamoja (33/1), Metkayina (50/1), Jane Eire (50/1), Mystical Goddess (66/1), Disco Dancer (66/1), Tour Ovalie (66/1), Lagertha (100/1), Kitty Foyle (100/1), Brendas Asking (100/1), Queenie St Clair (200/1)

2pm: Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Grade 2) (Registered As The Golden Miller)

Springwell Bay, Nurburgring and Asian Master could well lead the market ahead of the Golden Miller but we are looking beyond them to Firefox, who could land a win for Gordon Elliott.

Forecasts: Nurburgring (11/2), Asian Master (6/1), Springwell Bay (7/1), Firefox (7/1), Answer To Kayf (8/1), Pic Roc (10/1), Caldwell Potter (12/1), Moon D'orange (12/1), Lord Of Thunder (12/1), Insurrection (20/1), What's Up Darling (20/1), San Salvador (20/1), O'Moore Park (20/1), Ryan's Rocket (25/1), The Other Mozzie (25/1), Dee Capo (25/1), Densworth (33/1), Shanbally Kid (33/1), Anyway (33/1), Es Perfecto (33/1)

2.40pm: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

The market is close ahead of this one and there are a number of options that will be tempting for punters. We like the look of Win Some Lose Some, who is likely to go off as second favourite but has shown promising signs.

Forecasts: Jeriko Du Reponet (11/2), Win Some Lose Some (6/1), D Art D Art (8/1), Feet Of A Dancer (8/1), Will The Wise (8/1), Catch Him Derry (12/1), Karl Des Tourelles (14/1), Patter Merchant (14/1), Lucky Lyreen (16/1), Henri The Second (16/1), One Big Bang (16/1), Shanagh Bob (16/1), Zain Nights (20/1), Doddiethegreat (20/1), Harbour Lake (20/1), Bugise Seagull (25/1), Maxi Mac Gold (25/1), Guard The Moon (25/1), Super Survivor (25/1), Thomas Mor (33/1), Idem (33/1), American Sniper (50/1), Supreme Gift (50/1), J'Ai Froid (66/1)

3.20pm: Ryanair Chase (Registered As The Festival Trophy)

Fact To File heads into the Festival Trophy looking for a second festival win and there is no reason to doubt his claim as favourite. This appears to be a three-horse race at best with Ill Est Francais and Protektorat also in contention - but Willie Mullins is likely to be celebrating once again.

Forecasts: Fact To File (5/4), Il Est Francais (3/1), Protektorat (5/1), Jungle Boogie (10/1), Djelo (12/1), Heart Wood (16/1), Envoi Allen (16/1), Master Chewy (33/1), Hang In There (100/1)

4pm: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)

This could be a little bit of history repeating with Teahupoo likely to go off as strong favourite after striding home in last year’s Stayers Hurdle. There will be strong challenges from The Wallpark and Lucky Place but it’s hard to look beyond last year’s winner.

Forecasts: Teahupoo (11/8), The Wallpark (11/2), Home By The Lee (6/1), Lucky Place (7/1), Langer Dan (10/1), Mystical Power (16/1), Rocky's Diamond (16/1), Bob Olinger (20/1), Crambo (25/1), Gowel Road (25/1), Monmiral (33/1), Ga Law (33/1), Buddy One (33/1), Nemean Lion (33/1), Franciscan Rock (50/1)

4.40pm: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

Last year’s winner Shakem Up’arry is likely to go off at longer odds in this one and despite that experience is unlikely. Massacio and Thecompanysergeant are our ones to watch in the penultimate race of the day.

Forecasts: Jagwar (4/1), Thecompanysergeant (7/1), Masaccio (8/1), Jordans (8/1), Ginny's Destiny (10/1), Gemirande (10/1), An Peann Dearg (12/1), Path D'oroux (12/1), Fugitif (14/1), Shakem Up'arry (14/1), Il Ridoto (16/1), Lord Of Thunder (16/1), Conflated (16/1), La Malmason (20/1), Personal Ambition (20/1), Seddon (20/1), Riaan (25/1), Tahmuras (33/1), Individualiste (33/1), Demnat (50/1), Mars Harper (50/1)

5.20pm: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase

An action packed afternoon is rounded with a wide open Challenge Cup and there are a number of contenders and some intriguing longer odds options for each way punts. Yeah Man at 12/1 looks good value for the win and Manofthepeople is one to consider each way.

Forecasts: Johnnywho (4/1), Walking On Air (5/1), Midnight Our Fred (8/1), Sa Majeste (8/1), Mint Boy (10/1), Yeah Man (12/1), Git Maker (14/1), Nine Graces (14/1), Music Of Tara (16/1), Daily Present (16/1), Fantastic Lady (20/1), Cleatus Poolaw (20/1), Sine Nomine (20/1), Westerninthepark (20/1), Wiseguy (25/1), Weveallbeencaught (25/1), Galop De Chasse (33/1), Pats Fancy (33/1), Gelino Bello (33/1), Dom Of Mary (33/1), Manothepeople (33/1), Grozni (50/1), Where It All Began (50/1), Now Where Or When (50/1)