The racecards, forecasts and tips ahead of Cheltenham Gold Cup day.

It’s time for the big one and the one we have all been waiting for! Yes, it’s Cheltenham Gold Cup day and the final day of a dramatic festival.

One of the biggest races in the British horse racing calendar is here and punters will be relishing the prospect of seeing some of the most exciting horses in the sport going head-to-head to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Arkle, L’Escargot, Kauto Star and Denman by becoming the latest Gold Cup winner. All eyes will be on Galopin Des Champs as Willie Mullins looks to celebrate on of the stars of his stable becoming only the fourth horse to land three consecutive Gold Cup wins.

Of course, the Gold Cup is far from the only eye-catching race on the final day of an already memorable Cheltenham Festival - so here are the race cards as a remarkable week comes to a close.

1.20pm: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

An action-packed afternoon gets underway with the Triumph Hurdle and there is a lot to admire in the likely favourite East India Dock. Keep an eye out for Hello Neighbour and Lady Vega Allen, who could provide the leading challenges to the favourites.

Forecasts: East India Dock (2/1), Lulamba (9/4), Hello Neighbour (9/2), Lady Vega Allen (8/1), Gibbs Island (14/1), Sainte Lucie (20/1), Larzac (25/1), Mondo Man (25/1), Blue Lemons (25/1), Charlus (33/1), Place De La Nation (33/1), Willy De Houelle (33/1), Pappano (33/1), Lumiere Du Large (50/1), Too Bossy For Us (50/1), Poniros (50/1), Marche D'aligre (66/1), Opec (100/1)

2pm: William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

After winning the Boodles 12 months ago, Lark In The Morning looks set to impress once again and will be a strong contenders for this one. Kargese’s stamina can not be underplayed, hence its status as likely favourite, and the likes of Absurde and Valgrand will also be in strong contention.

Forecasts: Kargese (3/1), Lark In The Mornin (9/2), Absurde (5/1), Mclaurey (6/1), Valgrand (8/1), Ethical Diamond (14/1), Pinot Gris (16/1), Ndaawi (16/1), Irish Panther (16/1), Hansard (16/1), Daddy Long Legs (20/1), Fils D'oudairies (33/1), Our Champ (33/1), Cracking Rhapsody (33/1), Spirit D'aunou (50/1), Norman Fletcher (66/1)

2.40pm: Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Registered As The Liberthine Mares' Chase) (Grade 2)

Last year’s winner Limerick Lace will have to show serious improvement to claim another Mares’ Chase win after some underwhelming recent performances. That can hand a big chance to Dinoblue, who seems to be building some serious momentum ahead of this one.

Forecasts: Dinoblue (11/10), Allegorie De Vassy (3/1), Limerick Lace (11/2), Brides Hill (6/1), Shecouldbeanything (14/1), Fontaine Collonges (25/1), Royale Margaux (33/1), Je T'ai Porte (66/1), Mayhem Mya (100/1)

3.20pm: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Registered As The Spa Novices' Hurdle) (Grade 1)

As wide open an Albert Bartlett Hurdle as we have seen for many a year here. Gordon Elliott will fancy his chances of landing a winner with the impressive Wingmen - but The Big Westerner could well live up to the hype and give Henry de Bromhead his first winner in this race since Minella Indo.

Forecasts: The Big Westerner (4/1), Jasmin De Vaux (7/1), Jet Blue (15/2), Wingmen (8/1), Wendigo (8/1), Derryhassen Paddy (10/1), Ballybow (12/1), Flicker Of Hope (12/1), Argento Boy (14/1), Intense Approach (14/1), Sounds Victorius (20/1), Fishery Lane (20/1), Yellow Car (25/1), Port Joulain (25/1), Jax Junior (25/1), Nativehill (33/1), Jig's Forge (33/1), Inn At The Park (33/1), Ma Shantou (33/1), First Confession (33/1)

4pm: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)

Can Galopin Des Champs do it? Will we see history made in this year’s Gold Cup? With Paul Townend on board once again, there is no doubt who is the one to beat in this one - and although there are contenders such as Banbridge and Inothewayurthinkin, it seems highly likely we will see something historic in the Gold Cup.

Forecasts: Galopin Des Champs (1/2), Banbridge (9/2), Inothewayurthinkin (6/1), Monty's Star (14/1), Corbetts Cross (20/1), The Real Whacker (33/1), Ahoy Senor (50/1), Gentlemansgame (66/1), Royale Pagaille (66/1)

4.40pm: St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase

An impressive win at Thurles means Willitgoahead is an intriguing option for Gordon Elliott and Its On The Line will be there or thereabouts after two consecutive second places in this one. Angels Dawn will likely go off as favourite - but we like the look of Fairly Famous, which could start at longer odds and looks a strong each-way option.

Forecasts: Angels Dawn (10/3), Willitgoahead (4/1), Its On The Line (9/2), Ryehill (8/1), Shearer (10/1), Allmankind (12/1), Music Drive (12/1), Rocky's Howya (14/1), Fairly Famous (14/1), Ontheropes (16/1), Carnfunnock (25/1), What A Glance (25/1), Wonderwall (25/1), West Of Carrig (33/1), Lift Me Up (33/1), Bardenstown Lad (33/1), Haven't Time (50/1), Angels Breath (50/1), Plan Of Attack (50/1), Take All (50/1), Lisleigh Lad (66/1), D'jango (100/1), Go On Chez (100/1), Au Fleuron (100/1)

5.20pm: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race)

The final race of a thrilling Cheltenham Festival provides several options throughout the market. No Ordinary Joe offers good values at slightly longer odds and the same can be said of Park Of Kings.

Forecasts: Kopeck De Mee (5/2), Wodhooh (4/1), Taponthego (8/1), Karafon (10/1), No Ordinary Joe (10/1), East India Express (10/1), Park Of Kings (12/1), The Enabler (14/1), No Questions Asked (16/1), Minella Sixo (16/1), Electric Mason (25/1), Act Of Authority (25/1), Tounsivator (33/1), Nurse Susan (33/1), Raglan Road (33/1), Doyen Quest (33/1), Uncle Bert (33/1), Punctuation (50/1), Push The Button (50/1), Flash Collonges (50/1), Stormbreaker (50/1), Harsh (50/1), Mordor (66/1), Wilde About Oscar (66/1)