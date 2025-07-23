Chloe Kelly: England's success should not mask racism suffered by Jess Carter

BILDBYRAN via Reuters Connect

Chloe Kelly stressed the ongoing need to find structural solutions to racism in the wake of England's Euro 2025 semi-final victory

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Kelly emphasised that England’s success should not be allowed to mask the racism suffered by teammate Jess Carter at Euro 2025.

The Lionesses stood in solidarity with Carter at the start of their semi-final tie against Italy as they decided not to take the knee at the whistle for the first time this tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows Carter speaking out about the racist abuse she has been subject to on social media while at the tournament as she took the decision to step back from running her accounts.

“It’s disappointing to see that, sometimes, winning masks racism. It’s really disappointing that sometimes it should mask that - it definitely shouldn’t,” said Kelly.

“It needs to be a learning for everyone, that it has no place in our sport and no place in society too.”

Ahead of England’s 2-1 extra-time victory over Italy in their Euro 2025 semi-final, their bench had stood with arms linked by the side of the pitch in solidarity with Carter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chants for the defender also rang round the Stade de Geneve on 16 minutes, to represent Carter's number, as supporters showed their solidarity against the racism that remains prevalent in the game, particularly on social media.

“I’m so proud to stand side-by-side with the girls in this team, Jess Carter and every single player in this team,” added Kelly.

“It was a special moment for us and a powerful moment for us, to show that this is not what we accept, not in society, not in sport, and there needs to be more done to make sure this isn’t happening over and over again.”

On Sunday, Carter posted on her Instagram that she would leave social media after suffering racist abuse throughout the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racist abuse.

“Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don’t agree or think it’s okay to target someone’s appearance or race.

“Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won’t have to deal with it.”

The Lionesses, the FA, UEFA and FIFA all followed with statements in support of Carter, though the squad made the decision not to take the knee against Italy as they felt their message was not being listened to.

While statements continue to be written, there remains a lack of structural action to tackle such issues, including in the policing of social media platforms where abuse remains widespread.